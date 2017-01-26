Courtesy is excited to offer the VOLVO brand with it’s exciting pipeline of innovation and product, we see great upside for this business in Scottsdale.

Courtesy Automotive announces the groundbreaking of the new Courtesy VOLVO of Scottsdale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. This VOLVO franchise will be located at the Scottsdale AutoShow at Salt River, situated at the 101 and Indian School Road. The expected date of opening will be summer of 2017. The Scottsdale AutoShow at Salt River is a 70-acre automotive retail facility.

VOLVO, a Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer, has the reputation of being the safest car company in the world, and for good reason. “Courtesy is excited to offer the VOLVO brand with it’s exciting pipeline of innovation and product, we see great upside for this business in Scottsdale,” says Jason Church, family member and future General Manager of the Volvo store. Its exciting products and innovation turn heads and generate awards. For example:



The VOLVO XC90 was named the North American SUV of the Year in 2016 and is the most- awarded Luxury SUV of the century.

The all-new S90 sedan was a finalist for the North American Car of the Year.

VOLVO leads the way in autonomous driving. In Arizona, Uber is currently testing autonomously driven XC90 SUVs.

The famous Courtesy arrow has always pointed to great service and sales at the Courtesy Chevrolet location at 12th Street and Camelback Road. Following the 61-year anniversary of the launch of the Courtesy brand in Phoenix, the Gruwell family is excited to bring the same service and culture – along with the VOLVO brand – to the Scottsdale AutoShow at East Indian School Road off the 101. Three generations of the Gruwell family work in the Courtesy dealerships. Customer service continues to be the recipe for success.

“Courtesy has a heritage of looking after its employees and they, in turn, look after our loyal customers,” says Scott Gruwell, GM of Courtesy Chevrolet. “We know that the combination of a great partnership with auto manufacturer of VOLVO, and the Courtesy family are the right ingredients for a successful business providing great service to our customers. We all look forward to offering the greater Scottsdale and Phoenix area the service and sales support that will exceed customers’ expectations.”

This month, Courtesy Volvo of Scottsdale’s website will go live to allow partners and customers a chance to see the step-by-step build of the new Courtesy Volvo of Scottsdale. Please visit http://www.courtesyvolvocarsscottsdale.com to see the construction progress. Courtesy Automotive would also like to thank these partners: Mullins360, John Mahoney Architecture and AR Mays Construction, Falbe Law – Law firm.

Contact: Jason Church, General Manager, Courtesy Volvo, (602) 625-1260