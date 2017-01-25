Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced a parent training workshop in the city of Aguora Hills. Sponsored by CARD's Thousand Oaks center, the workshop will provide parents with an overview of autism and applied behavior analysis (ABA), the only scientifically validated treatment for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The event will be held Feb. 2 from 6-8pm at We Rock the Spectrum, 30315 Canwood St., Aguora Hills, CA 91301. The purpose of the event is to provide the local community with information about the supports and services available to children affected by autismand their families. Dinner from BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be provided to guests. To RSVP or for more information, contact CARD’s outreach coordinator Eric Shannon at 818-991-5437.

"We are excited to partner with We Rock the Spectrum to provide this important workshop to families in the community," said Angela Persicke, clinical lead manager, CARD Thousand Oaks."We look forward to meeting families in and around the Conejo Valley who are affected by autism and providing them with information about the great resources that are available."

"The one thing I am hoping to achieve with this workshop is families knowing that We Rock the Spectrum is a place where you never have to say 'I'm sorry,'" said Dana Aghassi, owner, We Rock the Spectrum Aguora Hills."This is a place where you can come and be yourself and not feel judged."

The Thousand Oaks center is one of over 100 CARD centers that provides services based on the CARD Model developed Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, founder and executive director of CARD. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated over 30 years to helping individuals with autism fulfill their potential and lead healthy, productive lives. Since its founding in 1990, CARD has helped thousands of individuals affected by autism and their families access the services and supports they need to fulfill their potential.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every 68 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with ASD, with one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls diagnosed. These 2014 figures represent a 30 percent increase since 2008, when the previous report was released. As the prevalence of ASD has increased, services for individuals with ASD have not always kept pace with demand. As a result, families affected by ASD may encounter challenges when trying to access quality treatment. The increase in autism diagnoses and the lack of resources available to families in many communities leave parents struggling to access the services that are crucial to their child’s development. CARD strives to meet that need by continuously opening new offices throughout the country to provide top-quality ABA therapy across all populations.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of nearly 2,000 individuals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

