MultiTech is a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices. The MultiTech and Synox collaborative starter kit is already enhancing the IoT experience for organizations worldwide.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced a collaboration with Synox to provide a complete IoT solution for managing heterogeneous sensors and actuators, connectivity networks (cellular and LoRa) and securing data, all from a single and innovative platform. The new SoM2M LoRa Starter Kit integrates a full range of products and services to interact with and monitor data from connected devices and ensures the successful implementation of IoT projects.

Available today, the new SoM2M starter kit incorporates MultiTech’s MultiConnect® Conduit™ with LoRa communication technology and integrates Synox’ SoM2M IoT platform to manage devices and networks, and SoM2M Data Management Lite to manage data and visualize information on an intelligent dashboard.

“The MultiTech and Synox collaborative starter kit is already enhancing the IoT experience for organizations worldwide,” said Duane Wald, Vice-President and Managing Director, EMEA and APAC. “Based on MultiTech’s MultiConnect® Conduit™ Starter Kit for LoRa®, the Synox starter kit marries MultiTech’s award-winning technologies with Synox’ innovative device and data management platform. We are excited by its potential and are confident it will have a positive impact on the IoT community.”

The first LoRa sensors and MultiTech’s Gateway with LoRa technology are currently deployed in Montpellier, France. Additional use cases include Smart Parking, Public Bike Tracking and a Water Meter solution. A pending installation is planned for electricity management for the buildings within University of Montpellier.

About Synox

As an IoT product and service provider, Synox advises and supports companies and cities in their digital IoT transformation. Synox simplifies deployment of connected devices projects, based on cellular, LoRa and SigFox networks. Synox provides a range of products and services to manage, monitor and secure connected devices from end to end and provides an integrated IoT data management platform. http://www.synox.io

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

MultiTech Press Contact:

Jennifer Costello, MG Communications

Tel: 781-715-4870

Email: jennifer(at)mgresults(dot)com