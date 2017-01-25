Opal Kelly XEM7310

Opal Kelly, a leading producer of powerful FPGA modules that provide essential device-to-computer interconnect using USB or PCI Express, announced two new USB-based Xilinx Artix-7 integration modules to their lineup. Both devices combine USB host interfaces with a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA into a compact business-card sized form factor suitable for prototyping, testing, and production-ready integration. The XEM7010 supports USB 2.0 High Speed with real-world transfer rates exceeding 35 MB/s. The XEM7310 supports USB 3.0 SuperSpeed with real-world transfer rates exceeding 350 MB/s. Both modules include integrated DDR3 memory, high-efficiency power supplies, abundant I/O for system interfaces and Opal Kelly's FrontPanel SDK for rapid software integration.

The XEM7010 measures only 75mm x 50mm x 15.8mm (2.95" x 1.97" x 0.62"), includes the Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA in two available densities (-A50 and -A200), USB 2.0 interface, 32 Mb SPI Flash, 200 MHz low-jitter clock oscillator, and 512 GiB DDR3 SDRAM. The XEM7310 has the same measurements and includes the Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA in two available densities (-A75 and -A200), USB 3.0 interface, 256 Mb SPI Flash, 200 MHz low-jitter clock oscillator, and 1 GiB DDR3 SDRAM. The XEM7310 has a 32-bit wide interface to DDR3 providing up to 25 Gbps throughput.

Both modules fully support Opal Kelly’s popular cross-platform FrontPanel SDK for FPGA configuration and host communication using a comprehensive API in C/C++, C#, Python, Java, and Ruby programming languages. The XEM7010 and XEM7310 may also be configured to boot the FPGA in non-tethered mode from the on-board SPI Flash. Several on-board power supplies efficiently generate all required power rails from a single 5-volt input.

The XEM7010 and XEM7310 are a perfect match for the company’s Integration, Evaluation, and Acceleration target markets. System integrators can build fully-operational prototype and production designs with peripherals developed in-house. Device manufacturers can leverage the FrontPanel SDK and a proven off-the-shelf platform to build evaluation boards for devices such as image sensors and data acquisition devices. With the larger density FPGA, the devices are well-suited to signal processing and image processing for acceleration tasks when mated to image capture or data acquisition hardware.

Opal Kelly integration modules include the indispensable FrontPanel SDK, a powerful trio of firmware, software, and programmable hardware blocks that connect the engineer’s software application and FPGA firmware. The FrontPanel SDK dramatically reduces development time and risk and accelerates time to market. The multi-platform, multi-language FrontPanel programmer’s interface (API) accommodates most development environments and provides a consistent, easy-to-use architecture supporting Opal Kelly’s USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices. The FrontPanel SDK has over a decade of demonstrated success, proven and refined in thousands of customer deployments worldwide, across diverse applications and industries.

The XEM7010 is available with the A50 or A200 device densities. The XEM7010-A50 is in stock and available now through Opal Kelly’s online web store at $449.95 (qty 1) with volume discounts starting at 10 pieces. The XEM7010-A200 is also in stock and available now through Opal Kelly’s online web store at $749.95 (qty 1).

The XEM7310 is available with the A75 or A200 device densities. The XEM7310-A75 is in stock and available now through Opal Kelly’s online web store at $549.95 (qty 1) with volume discounts starting at 10 pieces. The XEM7310-A200 is also in stock and available now through Opal Kelly’s online web store at $799.95 (qty 1).

An optional breakout board (BRK7010) is also available as a reference design and to provide prototype access to the high-density connectors. The BRK7010 is $39.95. Please contact Opal Kelly for more information.

Opal Kelly, founded in 2004, offers a range of powerful, off-the-shelf, FPGA integration modules and the robust, easy-to-use Opal Kelly FrontPanel SDK. Opal Kelly production-ready integration modules are perfect for all phases of product development from prototyping, through test and development, and OEM integration. The Opal Kelly FrontPanel SDK provides essential high speed device-to-computer interconnect on supported USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices. Development engineers, researchers, teachers, and serious hobbyists, worldwide, use Opal Kelly modules for a versatile and economical interconnect solution that shortens development time, fills expertise gaps, and dramatically accelerates time to market. For more information, or to purchase Opal Kelly products, please visit http://www.opalkelly.com.