On January 19, 2017, a federal jury in Maryland returned a verdict in favor of Mezeh Mediterranean Grill on trademark infringement and unfair competition claims brought by one of its larger competitors (case # 8:14-cv-355). The lawsuit, brought by Cava Group, Inc., claimed that Mezeh’s logo unfairly infringed on one of Cava’s registered trademarks. The jury deliberated for less than ninety minutes before returning a unanimous verdict in favor of Mezeh on all claims. The court had previously thrown out claims that Mezeh copied the design and layout of Cava’s stores.

"Mezeh is unique because of our bold flavors, our variety of toppings, and the warm feel in our dining experience,” co-founder Steve Walker said.

Mezeh is a Virginia-based chain of fast casual restaurants serving Mediterranean-inspired food made with fresh, all-natural ingredients. It was founded by Saleh Mohamadi and Steve Walker and opened its first store in 2013. Mezeh currently has six locations in Maryland and Virginia, with the expectation of opening another six in the coming year. Mohamadi, the chain’s other co-founder, was grateful for the jury’s verdict. “We are glad the jury saw through the claims and are happy to have this matter behind us,” Mohamadi said. “Now we can continue to grow our business and focus on serving our customers. Competition is good for everyone, and we hope it will help Mezeh keep getting better at what we do.”

Attorney Sean Morris of the Morris Law Firm LLC in Bethesda, Maryland, has represented Mezeh since the case was filed in early 2014 and was the parties’ counsel during the three-day trial. “This was a long-fought and well-deserved victory for Mezeh. It is always gratifying when the system works.”