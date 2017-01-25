Integreon is always on the lookout for great technologies and partners, like Venio Systems, that enable us to offer our clients highly competitive choices for analytics, processing and review.

Venio Systems, the fastest growing e-Discovery technology provider, and Integreon, a global provider of outsourced legal, document, business and research support, announced today their new partnership.

Through this technology partnership, Integreon will offer VenioOne as an all-in-one web-based e-Discovery solution that helps law firms and corporations to decrease costs, lower risks, increase reliability and improve management of litigation.

“Integreon is always on the lookout for great technologies and partners, like Venio Systems, that enable us to offer our clients highly competitive choices for analytics, processing and review,” said Thomas Biegacki, Global Head, E-Discovery Services at Integreon. “VenioOne is a solid platform and we are excited to add this technology to our toolkit of leading e-discovery solutions."

“The VenioOne platform provides a simplified, flexible and cost-effective solution that offers the scale that large businesses need but at a cost that is affordable for even small to medium sized businesses," said Arestotle Thapa, CEO at Venio Systems. “We are excited to partner with Integreon and their highly experienced e-discovery project management team.”

Integreon will be joining the Venio Systems team for meetings and events during Legaltech New York on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 through Thursday, February 2, 2017. Visit Venio Systems at booth #1300 to learn more.

To meet with a Venio Systems representative, contact info(at)veniosystems.com. For more information about Integreon and their service offering, contact info(at)integreon.com.

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, document, business and research support solutions to leading law firms, corporate legal departments, financial institutions and professional services firms. Around the globe, Integreon’s 2,400 Associates support more than 250 clients in areas such as market and competitive intelligence, discovery, legal process outsourcing (LPO), operating model transformation and back office redesign. Integreon also excels in business support services such as IT, document processing, finance and HR. With our unrivalled outsourcing experience and industry-leading onshore and offshore capabilities, clients increasingly rely on Integreon to provide value-added solutions that meet their needs in a demanding business environment. Integreon has won more than 50 industry awards over the past five years and supports its global client base from 14 delivery centers across the US, UK, India, China, the Philippines and South Africa. For more information, visit http://www.Integreon.com.

About Venio Systems

Venio Systems, based in Fairfax, Virginia, is a team of innovators and developers with 30 years of experience in providing an eDiscovery solutions. Venio Systems was created to address the industry's lack of unified eDiscovery systems. VenioOne, a unified eDiscovery platform, is designed to provide law firms, corporations and government entities with the ability to manage all phases of discovery -- processing, ECA, culling, document review, and production -- from a single tool. Venio Systems remains on the forefront of innovation to provide solutions any litigator can use. For more information, visit http://www.veniosystems.com