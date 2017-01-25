EROAD Announces Max Speed Alert to Support Safe Driving for Truckers

Speed notifications can be set to allow higher of lower maximum speed limits based on vehicle type Max Speed Alert provides notifications of excessive speeding so safety and fleet managers can take swift action to protect drivers, the public and their business

EROAD, a global technology provider of fleet management, electronic tax reporting and ELD compliance solutions for the transportation industry, today announced Max Speed Alert, a new feature of its fleet management solution that supports safe driving.

“Max Speed Alert provides notifications of excessive speeding so safety and fleet managers can take swift action to protect drivers, the public and their business,” said Gail Levario, vice president strategy and market development at EROAD. “This new capability will enable them to modify driver behavior by encouraging them through coaching to manage speed and stay in compliance with speed limits at all times. Having fewer excessive speed events will reduce collisions and rollovers, as well as unsafe driving violations that impact a company’s business.”

With Max Speed Alert, users of the EROAD solution can set the speed that triggers an alert for different assets. For example, notifications can be set to allow higher or lower maximum speed limits on different vehicle types. The email notifications include location, date, vehicle and driver details for each excessive speed event.

A Max Speed Alert is triggered when a vehicle travels above the pre-determined speed based on a comparison with up-to-date posted speed limits from EROAD’s third party mapping software provider.

EROAD's in-vehicle hardware continuously records, stores and transmits encrypted data, including road speed information, for processing by an application server and for availability to users on the cloud based platform. In addition to Max Speed Alert notifications, excessive speed events are noted on an Over Speed Dashboard in Driver Insight reports.

EROAD’s user-friendly solutions are designed to meet compliance, operational and driver needs, both in-vehicle and through a secure web portal. Verified by an independent engineering firm, EROAD’s compliant and highly accurate ELD features an intuitive touchscreen device with simple display and transfer capabilities for roadside enforcement.

About EROAD

Founded in 2000, EROAD is a global technology provider of operational, road use and fuel tax management and compliance solutions for the transportation industry. Headquartered in New Zealand with North American offices in Portland, Oregon, EROAD’s advanced technology set the standard as the first GPS-based service provider to offer a government-approved electronic tax reporting solution in North America. This highly accurate and trusted technology is used to meet the compliance needs of fleets worldwide, including the 2017 FMCSA electronic logging device (ELD) mandate in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.EROAD.com.