Vnomics Corp., the provider of onboard fuel optimization solutions that combine real-time driver coaching and comprehensive fuel waste analytics to help commercial fleets reduce fuel expense, today announced a new balanced driver scoring model for True Fuel, its stand-alone, OEM agnostic fuel optimization solution. The new scoring model, simply named “True Fuel Score”, includes distinct, normalized assessments of driver fuel efficiency in three key areas-- engine control, speeding and idling-- as well as a blended overall “True Fuel” score.

True Fuel Score presents a composite rating of the three highest fuel-wasting behaviors, combining new Idling and Speeding scores with the current Vnomics Engine Control score. The new scores are normalized for actual operating conditions so drivers will experience the same fair scoring that has been the hallmark of Vnomics’ unique Engine Control score. Drivers are scored only on what they can control.

“Vnomics is continuing to develop new features that extend the value of our True Fuel fuel optimization solution,” said Bob Magnant, vice president of product management and strategy at Vnomics. “Scoring drivers’ fuel efficiency based on the combined key factors of engine control, idling and speed, all on a fair, normalized and automated basis, makes True Fuel an invaluable tool for reducing fuel waste. The blended True Fuel Score provides a more accurate and comprehensive assessment of real world driver fuel efficiency. We like to look at it as the ‘GPA’ of fuel efficiency.”

The new Speeding score assesses both the duration and severity of highway speed over a set threshold. The new Idling score segments and measures approved and unapproved idling. Approved idle time (e.g., short stops in traffic) is not included in a driver's Idling score and statistics.

The new Speeding and Idling scores complement the existing Vnomics Engine Control Score, which measures how well the driver maintains proper engine speed given load and operating conditions, whether through careful acceleration for automatic transmissions or gear selection for manual transmissions.

The new True Fuel Score combines these three key fuel waste behaviors into one the composite GPA-like assessment of the driver’s real world fuel efficiency performance, normalized for operating conditions to be fair and balanced.

All of the scores can be accessed on the newly enhanced Vnomics customer web portal, which now includes detailed analyses of Engine Control, Idling and Speeding behaviors. With these changes, fleet managers can provide key information to drivers on how they can improve fuel efficiency in these areas. This detailed, more robust accounting of fuel loss can also be used to augment Vnomics’ in-cab driver coaching to change behavior.

“True Fuel Score provides detailed insight into how and when drivers excessively speed or idle or employ fuel wasting driving techniques,” said Magnant “Over the next several months, we will be extending the capabilities of True Fuel Score by adding other scoring dimensions in new areas of fuel waste that can be assessed and minimized by optimizing driver fuel efficiency behaviors. As a driver's score improves, fuel loss will decrease, lowering costs and ultimately driving MPG improvement across the fleet.”

About Vnomics

Founded in 2008, Rochester, NY-based Vnomics Corp. provides advanced fuel optimization solutions that enable fleets to reduce fuel consumption and expense by improving driver and vehicle performance in real time. The company’s True Fuel™ product, a stand-alone, OEM-agnostic fuel optimization solution, combines the intelligence of on-board machine learning with real time driver coaching to eliminate fuel waste and improve vehicle performance. This unique approach to improving driver and vehicle performance provides substantial fuel savings to a rapidly growing number of fleets across all motor carrier segments, all truck OEMs and all engine and drive train configurations. For additional information, visit http://www.vnomicscorp.com or call 855-866-6427.