Indo Expo Prepares for Record-Breaking Attendance

Next week thousands of cannabis business professionals from around the country will gather for the bi-annual Indo Expo business-to-business conference taking place January 28-29 in Denver, CO. For the fourth consecutive year, Indo Expo has collaborated with marketing partner mg magazine to produce one of the nation’s leading industry B2B events. With marijuana now legal in 28 states, the interest in the sector is at an all-time high and this year’s Expo is preparing for record attendance.

“With Colorado crossing the $1 billion mark for annual sales and a new presidential administration, there is a high degree of interest in the sector,” said Darren Roberts, CEO, CANN Media Group (http://www.mgretailer.com.). “The Indo show has consistently provided attendees with quality service companies and informative panels designed to help navigate the complex cannabis space, which is so desperately needed.”

This year’s Indo Expo will offer attendees a full spectrum of vendors, from the lighting, nutrients, greenhouse and supply sectors, and service companies including legal, HVAC, IT packaging and staffing, to name just a few.

“This event couldn’t be taking place at a better time or in a better location,” said Stephanie Swimmer, Operations Director. “We have seen an overwhelming interest in the sector and feel that Indo is perfectly geared to cater to the broad market.”

The INDO EXPO Trade Show is focused on building business to business (B2B) relationships and providing a professional platform for producers, processors, wholesalers, and retailers. The show provides a safe business environment as well as a forum for exchanging ideas and information. In addition, the Indo event will support the growth of the industry both locally and nationally by bringing together cannabis professionals from around the world. To attend or exhibit at Indo Denver, please visit: http://www.indoexpo.com.

About mg Magazine

mg magazine is the leading business-to-business publication that places a singular focus on the people, plants and products that fuel the unprecedented growth of the legal retail cannabis industry, as well as a shared interest in its continued use in medical and recreational environments. mg has been referred to as the Forbes of cannabis and is the leading trade journal for the legal cannabis national market. mg magazine is a product of CANN Media Group, LLC

About Indo Expo:

The Indo Expo Show is a full-spectrum industry event. This two-day event will be focused primarily on building business to business (B2B) relationships and providing a professional platform for producers, processors, wholesalers, and retailers. 200+ brands and product lines will be showcased representing the leaders in Cultivation, Industry Services, New Technologies, Breeding & Genetics, Industrial Hemp, Lifestyle, Smoke Accessories, and Education. Security firms, real estate firms, evaluation and consulting services, as well as the non-profit and educational sector will also be represented.