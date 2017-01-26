BERG Watches Launching on Kickstarter in February

Have you ever seen salmon leather before? BERG uses salmon leather from Iceland to create a unique watch strap of the highest quality. The tannery they use was ranked the number 1 tannery in Europe in 2016.

By sourcing out the best suppliers on the markedet they have managed to create an beautiful and unique fashion watch with a minimalist design. The brand is inspired by the city of Bergen, Norway. Using the 7 mountains surrounding it as inspiration for its collections, with the first one being the Ulriken collection. Ulriken is the highest of the mountains surrounding Bergen.

The designer behind BERG, Paal Friele Grung set out to create the highest quality fashion watch on the market after having received and owned many different fashion watches over the last years as co-founder of http://www.lustbox.no, a premium subscription box for men. Using sapphire crystal glass, 100% stainless steel, swiss quartz movement, salmon leather, interchangeable watch straps and making it water resistant down to 5 ATM he says he is confident that he has been able to create that. Grung also states that $5 from each watch sold will be donated to the Norwegian rainforest fund to help natives preserve the rainforest.

BERG is set to launch on Kickstarter at the end of February as crowdfunding has become a great way to raise money for young startups. Sign up for their newsletter at http://www.bergwatches.com and be among the first to snatch one once they have launched.