Amadeo Fernández-Alba Professor of Analytical Chemistry, University of Almeria, Spain & Head of the European Union Reference Laboratory (EURL) for Pesticide Residues in Fruits and Vegetables

Pesticide residue analysis of baby food products represents a challenge for routine control laboratories, as consequence of the stringent EU MRL in place. It makes it necessary to reach low LOQ in the validated methods for a specific group of pesticides. The application of liquid chromatography coupled with quadrupole time of flight working in SWATH® mode allows the detection of such analytical performance avoiding matrix interferences in full scan mode.

SWATH mode was evaluated by selecting various mass segments and 20 windows considered as optimum. Limits of quantification close to 1 ug/kg, good reproducibility with large linear ranges for all LC amenable pesticides included in the regulation. Additionally, facilities such as easy inclusion of new target compounds in the scope and retrospective analysis were also checked. The validated methods have been applied to baby food real samples with good results.

Attendees of this webinar, sponsored by SCIEX, will discover a new advanced workflow for pesticide screening. This includes a discussion of how a full scan work-flow can perform quantification close to 1ug/kg and how High Resolution Mass Spec (HRMS) handles samples with complex matrices.

The speaker for this webinar presentation will be Amadeo Fernández-Alba, professor of analytical chemistry at the University of Almeria in Spain and Head of the European Union Reference Laboratory (EURL) for Pesticide Residues in Fruits and Vegetables.

Fernández-Alba has more than 20 years’ experience in university teaching, masters and doctoral programs, participating as a researcher/director contracts on more than 15 EU projects. He currently serves as the director of the EURL Reference Laboratory for pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables. He is also the director and founder of the research group "Pesticide Residues" This group was founded in 1996 with the aim of giving impetus to the marketing of almerienses products in Europe.

LabRoots will host the webinar February 24, 2017, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET. To read more about this event, learn about the P.A.C.E. and Florida continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

