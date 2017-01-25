The NWL's new Fight Club memberships offer discounted tickets and premium experiences at 26 live pro wrestling events over 12 months. Professional sports are becoming more intimate, giving fans increased access to its athletes. Pro wrestling should not be any different.

After hosting strong turnouts for its debut pro wrestling events in Kansas City and St. Louis, the National Wrasslin' League (NWL) is offering season passes in the form of Fight Club memberships, which include discounted tickets to 26 live local events, exclusive access to talent, and Club merchandise—all for as low as $15 a month in St. Louis, and $25 a month in Kansas City.

The KC-based startup pro wrestling company had originally planned to offer Fight Club KC and Fight Club STL memberships later in the year but opted to launch the program early after the overwhelming positive responses to the product from fans in both cities, says Major Baisden, League president.

"One of the objectives of the NWL at launch was to re-establish the close-knit wrestling communities that existed in KC and St. Louis throughout the ''60s, '70s and early '80s, when fans attended matches regularly promoted by locally owned companies," Baisden says. "The Fight Club memberships in both cities will not only help make the fans feel part of our wrestling family but will also save them money in the process.

"Professional sports are becoming more intimate, giving fans increased access to its athletes. Pro wrestling should not be any different," Baisden says. "We have signed some of the top talent from across the country along with the best in the Midwest to multiyear deals to give the fans a high-quality, entertaining product. We are thrilled to offer an exclusive membership program to give our die-hard fans better access to them as well as significant cost savings on tickets in the process.”

The NWL Fight Club memberships are divided into three levels to suit any fan's budget, with prices varying slightly in each city. NWL KC fans can opt for Bronze level memberships at $25/mo. for balcony seating, join at the Silver level for $35/mo. for floor seats, or splurge on Gold Club ringside seats for $50/mo. NWL STL fans can select from the following tiers: $15 monthly GA at the Bronze level, Silver level balcony seats at $35, and $50 Gold level ringside.

Members will also enjoy special perks such as merchandise discounts and opportunities to attend special training sessions conducted at the League's new state-of-the-art Training and Performance Center (TPC), opening in February.

Fight Club KC and Fight Club STL memberships are available now and can be purchased at shop.nwleague.com. Club members who have already signed up can begin taking advantage of their Fight Club status as soon as tonight's NWL STL 7 p.m. show at the Casa Loma Ballroom at 3354 Iowa Ave. in St. Louis.

About NWL

The National Wrasslin’ League (NWL) is reviving the historical roots of the business. Fueled by intercity rivalries, the NWL prides itself on family-friendly, storyline-driven programming that delivers thrilling athletic action and entertaining characters.