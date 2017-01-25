Bluefin Releases New White Paper on the Impact of PCI-Validated P2PE

“Bluefin was the first provider to offer PCI-validated P2PE in North America. This lead on the market has given us a wealth of institutional knowledge regarding the real-life ROI on PCI P2PE,” said Ruston Miles, Bluefin’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for retail, healthcare and higher education, today announced the issuance of a new white paper, the Impact of PCI-Validated P2PE: PCI DSS Compliance, Scope Reduction, and Cost-Benefit Analysis for PCI-Listed P2PE.

The purpose of the white paper, authored by PCI P2PE Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) Coalfire®, is to assist merchants and enterprises in making cost and compliance decisions related to the use of Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution. Coalfire® conducted an independent review of publicly available PCI Data Security Standards (DSS) compliance tools, as well as a review of the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standard Council’s (SSC) Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) program and how it fits into the modern payments security and compliance ecosystem.

Using this information, the white paper demonstrates how P2PE aligns with the PCI DSS compliance framework in order to simplify merchant compliance effort and how the associated cost savings may be measured from this scope reduction. The white paper also details how a merchant or enterprise can model its own compliance costs in order to evaluate the total cost of ownership (TCO) and return on investment (ROI) for PCI-validated P2PE.

“Bluefin was the first provider to offer PCI-validated P2PE in North America. This lead on the market has given us a wealth of institutional knowledge regarding the real-life ROI on PCI P2PE,” said Ruston Miles, Bluefin’s Chief Innovation Officer. “With this white paper, it’s our goal to transfer the knowledge gained from successful PCI P2PE implementations at thousands of locations to companies who are still wondering if PCI-validated security is worth the investment, or who may be considering taking a chance on non-listed encryption solutions.”

The White Paper details:



The Background on PCI Compliance and Current Security Threats

Common Tools for Securing Transactions: EMV, P2PE and Tokenization

The Difference Between PCI-Listed and Unlisted P2PE Solutions

The Benefits of PCI P2PE Validation for Merchants

Assessing TCO and ROI of PCI-Listed P2PE

Bluefin’s PCI-Validated P2PE Solution

The White Paper is available in its entirety and in three major sections on the Bluefin website.

