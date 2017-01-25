Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The CME program will address physicians, nurses, and additional healthcare professionals.

The continuing medical education program[1] at the AutismOne 2017 Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will offer 23+ CME credits and feature Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was asked by President Donald J. Trump to chair a commission on Vaccine Safety and Scientific Integrity, will be presenting on the risks of mercury in medicine. The CME program will address physicians, nurses, and additional healthcare professionals.

Mr. Kennedy authored the book titled Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak (Skyhorse Publishing, 2014), with an introduction by Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital pediatric neurologist Martha Herbert, MD, PhD, also an AutismOne CME program presenter.

The CME activity, which is targeted toward integrative pediatricians and other healthcare providers who serve those with special needs diagnoses and chronic conditions, is directed by Shawn K. Centers, DO, FACOP. Dr. Centers served as medical director at the clinic of heralded osteopath Dr. Viola Frymann for nearly two decades until opening his new medical practice called The Children’s HOPE Center in San Diego, California, this month. He serves as the Chair of the American Board of Integrative Pediatrics. Dr. Centers will speak during the CME and general conference portions of the event, as will Mr. Kennedy and Dr. Herbert.

Speaking with Dr. Centers during the general conference portion will be JoQueta Handy, PhD, SLP-CCC, a credentialed speech-language pathologist with a doctorate in integrative medicine. Dr. Handy will speak on the balanced brain biochemistry and the sensory, educational, and therapeutic strategies needed to optimize learning and success for students with special needs diagnoses. Dr. Handy’s school, the Brilliant Learning School, is located in Irvine, California.

The American Association of Integrative Medicine collaborates with AutismOne in the availability of this program, offering the Board Certified in Integrative Pediatrics (BCIP) credential. Experienced, treating clinicians who wish to apply for the BCIP credential can apply on-site with AAIM at the AutismOne 2017 Conference CME program.

The AutismOne 2017 Conference, which is being held May 24-28, 2017, at the Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center in beautiful Colorado Springs, Colorado, offers over 100 presenters. The continuing medical education program spans May 25-27 and includes over 40 speakers.

For more information about the CME program[1], please visit http://www.autismone.org/CME-Program-for-Professionals-Autismone-Conference-2017. To register for the conference (basic registration currently $59; additional fees apply to CME program), please visit http://www.autismone.org/content/conference-membership-registration.

