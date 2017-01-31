The Boston Globe Announces Dates for 2017 Boston Globe Travel Show

Over 32% of Boston Globe readers spent more than $5,000 on their last vacation and 33% traveled outside the US more than 3 times in the last 3 years

The 2017 Boston Globe Travel Show, one of the largest consumer travel shows in the country will take place February 10-12, 2017 at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston.

Showcasing the culture of both exotic and domestic destinations, The Boston Globe Travel Show regularly draws more than 22,000 attendees looking to book travel. In 2017, the three-day event will feature more than 200 travel exhibitors and suppliers, representing every segment of the travel industry and offering detailed information on trips to every region of the world.

The 2017 Boston Globe Travel Show offers attendees the opportunity to explore, taste and touch different regions from around the world, right here in Boston. In addition to individual destinations, the show pavilions feature cruise specials, adventure travel, day trip destinations, volunteer travel, vacation planning and packages and much more.

From legendary travel writers such as Pauline Frommer and author Patricia Schultz to TV personality Robert Rose, host of Raw Travel, attendees will learn about new and exciting travel opportunities ranging from eco-tourism to budget vacations, luxury escapes, women’s travel and much more. Those interested in booking a vacation immediately will find great deals in the “show-only” specials offered by many exhibitors. The show also will include cultural seminars, music, dance presentations and a New England craft beer sampling pavilion, making it more of a weekend destination than simply a trade show.

According to a Nielsen research study, more than 32% of Boston Globe readers spent more than $5,000 on their last vacation. 33% of readers traveled outside the country more than 3 times in the past three years, proving that Boston residents are active travelers.*

“The Bethel Inn Resort has been an exhibitor at The Boston Globe Travel Show from year one, and I have to say it just keeps getting better [...] I’m most impressed with the overall attendance and the quality of the attendees. Guests of the show are very engaged and interested in a wide range of activities, which suits our four season resort well” said Brad Jerome of The Bethel Inn Resort. “We look forward to partnering with you again for your next show.”

The 2017 Boston Globe Travel Show is sponsored by Azores Airlines, Aer Lingus, Massport, Aruba, New Hampshire Office of Tourism, Bay Ferries, Cruise Travel Outlet and Visit Central Florida, among others.

For more information about the 2017 Boston Globe Travel Show, visit http://www.bostonglobetravelshow.com or contact Scott Halstead, scott.halstead(at)globe.com

The 2017 Boston Globe Travel Show will be open to the public from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, February 10; from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11; and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 12. Tickets for the show are $10 in advance at http://www.bostonglobetravelshow.com and will also be available onsite for $15. Children 18 and under are admitted free of charge.

