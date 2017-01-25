IT Executive Thought Leadership Event to Address Agile at Scale

Blueprint

Blueprint Software, a leader in application lifecycle management solutions, is hosting a thought leadership event on Jan 25 2017 in London, UK. The event will feature Philip Howard, Information Management Director of Bloor Research, who will be speaking about Scaling Agile to the Enterprise.

Senior IT leaders in the financial services, pharmaceutical, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality industries will come together to discuss a wide range of topics around the benefits and challenges of Enterprise Agile. Specifically, they will address ways in which organizations are overcoming barriers to scaling Agile and DevOps, including:



How business and IT in large, distributed teams can overcome barriers and collaborate in Agile environments using new and innovative software solutions

How to use new Agile planning solutions to support the transition to continuous delivery throughout the business

The importance of requirements in scaling Enterprise Agile, and how innovative solutions, including Blueprint’s Storyteller, are providing needed capabilities that common Agile Application Lifecycle Management tools do not address.

In a recent report, Bloor research recommended Storyteller as a solution for enterprise organizations engaged in complex, expensive, large-scale IT initiatives. They recognized Storyteller for its highly visual environment and ability to facilitate Agile collaboration.

“We’ve seen customers encounter barriers in their Agile transition, and leading edge solutions across the DevOps toolchain are needed to address these challenges” said Ruth Zive, VP Marketing, Blueprint. “At our event on Jan 25, we will share best practices and highlight how Storyteller directly addresses the challenges of collaboration, scale, and business alignment to help organizations succeed in their agile transformation.”

For more information about the event, or to learn more about Storyteller, contact Blueprint at info(at)blueprintsys(dot)com.

About Blueprint

Blueprint provides industry-leading software solutions that help large organizations build better business applications. Our products – Blueprint, Storyteller and Blueprint Enterprise – resolve many of the time-consuming, costly, and error- prone functions that challenge IT organizations, thus ensuring that mission critical projects are completed successfully, on time and on budget. Organizations across the globe use Blueprint solutions to ensure regulatory compliance, speed transition to Agile, better align business and IT. Nearly half of all Fortune 100 companies choose Blueprint to de-risk and accelerate their software projects. For more information, please visit http://www.blueprintsys.com.