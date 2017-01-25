Wayside Technology Group Recipient of SmartCEO’s Future 50 Award

Wayside Technology Group Inc. was one of the recipients at last night’s New Jersey SmartCEO 2017 Future 50 Awards Gala. The Hawaii-themed awards ceremony at The Palace at Somerset Park honored the region’s 50 fastest-growing mid-sized companies. The 2017 Future 50 winners were chosen for demonstrating significant growth based on a combined three-year average of revenue and employee growth. The 50 winners, which included Wayside Technology Group, collectively generate more than $2.15 billion in annual revenue and employ over 14,000 individuals in New Jersey.

“Wayside Technology Group has experienced steadfast growth over the past several years. This has enabled us to continue to add more team members to each division of our organization. We’re also so confident in the future of Wayside, that we recently relocated our corporate headquarters to a brand new 20,000 square foot facility in Eatontown, NJ. Our new modern office layout will easily allow us to add more and more top talent, as we offer collaborative activity-based workspaces, versus isolated desks and cubicles,” stated Simon Nynens, Chairman and CEO, Wayside Technology Group.

In addition to this Future 50 honor, Wayside Technology Group has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in NJ in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and most recently, the company’s CEO, Simon Nynens, was the recipient of the New Jersey SmartCEO Corporate Culture award in 2016.

Wayside Technology Group along with the other Future 50 winners, will be profiled in an upcoming issue of SmartCEO magazine.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was founded in 1982 and is a unified and integrated technology company providing products and solutions for corporate resellers, VARs, and developers as well as business, government and educational entities. The company offers technology products from software publishers and manufacturers including Bluebeam Software, CA Technologies, Dell Software, ExaGrid Systems, Flexera Software, Hewlett Packard, Infragistics, Intel Software, Lenovo, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mindjet, Samsung, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, StorageCraft Technology, Super Micro Computer, Inc., TechSmith, Unitrends, Veeam Software and VMware.

Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.waysidetechnology.com.

About the Future 50 Awards

The Future 50 Awards program is the largest and most highly anticipated SmartCEO awards program of the year. This program recognizes 50 of the region’s fastest-growing mid-sized companies and 10 small Emerging Growth companies. These companies represent the future of the region’s economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success.

About SmartCEO

SmartCEO’s mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award-winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources.

SmartCEO’s integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, and contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.