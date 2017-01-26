Certification by ServiceNow signifies that OpsHub Integration Manager has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on integration interoperability, security and performance. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of OpsHub’s Application with ServiceNow.

OpsHub Integration Manager for Express is now available on the ServiceNow Store and a demo can be requested from there. For more information on OpsHub Integration Manager for Express, please visit the ServiceNow store: here.

OpsHub Integration Manager for Express enables bi-directional synchronization of entities like Problems and Change Requests of ServiceNow Express with Jira. Some of the common use cases are around syncing ServiceNow problems to ALM tools as defects so that development team can know in real time about issues, updates on status and its schedule to be synced back to ServiceNow. If there is any change request to the problem, it can also be synced as user story to inform the business team keeping support team in loop to know the timeline and delivery status of change requests. In addition to Jira OpsHub includes the ability to integrate with many other Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) tools such as CA Agile, Microsoft Team Foundation Server, HPE Application Lifecycle Management, VersionOne and Jenkins.

“OpsHub Integration Manager for Express will empower ServiceNow Express users to enable collaboration with other teams using third party tools”, said Sandeep Jain, CEO OpsHub. “This enables richer collaboration between teams using different tools and faster time to resolution for various issues and requests”.

About OpsHub

OpsHub improves the efficiency and effectiveness of agile teams in ALM and DevOps environments by making necessary and current data available to each user, in that user’s preferred system, with full context, in real-time. OpsHub’s solutions for integration and migration speed up development processes, reduce errors, improve decision-making, and result in delivering innovative products and services faster, with higher quality at lower cost.

