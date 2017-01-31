Express Employment Professionals Puts a Record 510,000 People to Work

As businesses grow, we are here to help them respond to real-time market conditions and meet production demands.

Express Employment Professionals announced record-setting sales for 2016. Express franchisees generated $3.05 billion in sales in 2016. More importantly, the company helped a record 510,000 people find jobs last year compared to 500,002 in 2015.

“We have a long-term goal to put a million people to work annually and we are more than half way there,” said Bob Funk, Express Employment Professionals CEO and chairman of the board.

Sales are up 152 percent since 2009 as staffing companies have become a significant driver of the nation’s job growth.

“More businesses plan to hire in 2017 and that’s a promising sign for our economy,” Funk said. “As businesses grow, we are here to help them respond to real-time market conditions and meet production demands.”

“The growth we've seen in our company is a testament to the culture of Express,” Funk said. “We have an incredible support team dedicated to helping people succeed at the franchise level, and our franchisees are personally invested in seeing their communities grow and thrive. They have a laser focus on helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people.”

In 2016, Staffing Industry Analysts named Express one of the largest industrial staffing companies, as well as one of the largest office/clerical staffing firms. The staffing giant, with international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, was named one of the best franchises to buy, according to Forbes’ 2016 ranking of America’s best franchises. The staffing franchise ranks fifth among franchises with an investment level less than $150,000.

“The staffing industry is booming, and Express is ranked No. 1 in its category on the 2017 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the sixth year in a row,” Funk said. “This was the magazine’s 38th year for its annual list and we were ranked 31 overall. We are in good company among many of the top international franchise brands.”

With more than 770 offices in the U.S., Canada and South Africa, Express Employment Professionals offers a full range of employment solutions, including evaluation hire, temporary staffing, professional search and human resources.

Designated a World-Class Franchise by FranSurvey for the past 11 years, Express awarded 56 franchise locations in 2016. Driven by a passion to put people to work, Express Employment Professionals is on an aggressive expansion campaign to reach 800 franchise locations in 2017, including territories in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Miami and Chicago. The staffing company also has available territories in Louisiana, Ohio and specifically Erie, Pennsylvania and Burlington, Vermont.

For more information about Express Employment Professionals, visit ExpressPros.com. If you are interested in owning an Express franchise, visit ExpressFranchising.com.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

For More Information:

Sherry Kast, APR, Fellow PRSA

Director of Corporate Communications and PR

Express Employment Professionals

(405) 840-5000

sherry.kast@ExpressPros.com