Informusic is the all-in-one music history and composer resource that means that music students and classical music fans will now be able to access a wealth of musical history facts and information on their smartphones and other iOS devices.

Although studying music can be a highly rewarding experience, some students may find the music history aspect of those studies challenging because of the sheer amount of information involved. Recognizing this, Drew Schweppe began his quest to translate centuries of essential music history facts to a mobile app that would allow students and teachers to take that information with them anywhere. The result is Informusic (http://www.informusic.org/), the music history app for iOS devices and smartphones, and in addition to its introductory pricing at just 99 cents, Schweppe and his team are also offering an additional special bulk discount of 50% off to educators and schools for a limited time, through February 15, 2017.

Created by Schweppe and refined along with a select team of leading musicologists, performers, professors, and historians, Informusic is the all-in-one music history and composer resource that means that music students and classical music fans alike will now be able to access a wealth of detailed musical history facts and information with just the swipe of a finger. To celebrate its launch, Schweppe will also be making appearances at schools, colleges and groups in several U.S. cities to demonstrate Informusic and talk about music history, app development, music industry careers, and tips for music educators.

Informusic offers an expansive amount of detailed yet quickly accessible information on Western Art Music’s greatest composers and compositions, from the Medieval era, through the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic eras – and with more expansions yet to come. At the swipe of a screen, users can browse Informusic for such useful and fascinating information as composer biographies, quick facts, and complete works, along with program notes, sheet music, audio samples, and suggested further scholarship. Informusic also features interactive timelines that allow students to make connections between the music they learn in Band, Orchestra, Chorus & Music Appreciation/Theory with what they’re learning in Social Studies, Art, English, Science, and more. Users can also search with ease, by year, event type, or specific keywords. The app is constantly updated with ever-expanding content and composers as well.

Drew Schweppe Speaker Tour & Availability:

Informusic founder Drew Schweppe is a dynamic and polished speaker who will be appearing in several cities in the coming weeks to discuss Informusic and to demonstrate its uses for educators and students firsthand. He will be in Ithaca, New York, from February 6-10, in New Orleans, LA (February 20-24), Oklahoma at the end of February, Denver (March 1), in several major cities in California (still to be announced, March 6-7), Seattle (March 9-14), Chicago (from March 16-22), and in Pittsburgh during the week of March 23, 2017.

Schweppe created the app as a result of his studies while pursuing Master’s degrees in Music and Music Industry Leadership from City University of London and Northeastern University. He also holds a Bachelor of Music in Composition degree from Ithaca College.

With successful recent speaking appearances including Indiana University, Ithaca College, North Park University, and Classic Chicago, Schweppe would welcome the opportunity for additional speaking or appearance opportunities -- to set up an appearance today, or to inquire about fees, availability, or abstracts, contact Drew Schweppe directly at (215) 896-7193 or via drew(at)informusic.org.

Purchase Info and Technical Requirements:

Informusic is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, and requires iOS 8.0 or later. Informusic is currently available for a limited time through February 15, 2017 for just $.99 at the Apple iTunes Store, at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/informusic/id1015896668?mt=8.

While Informusic currently features only Western Art Music, expansions for other genres are already in the works now.

About Informusic:

Informusic is the essential classical music history app for iOS that was created and founded by Drew Schweppe. Informusic provides a wealth of music history information that was specially created by experts in musicology, history, and performance. Its advisory board of PhD musicologists chaired by Dr. Mark A. Radice (Professor, Music Theory, History, and Composition at Ithaca College) ensures the app’s quality and accuracy as an invaluable learning tool for all. Learn more about Informusic at http://www.informusic.org/.

For more information on Informusic, or to review the app, please contact publicist Angela Mitchell at (904) 982-8043 or news(at)paranoidpr.com.

To reach Informusic directly, or to inquire about bulk purchases for your class, school, or organization, please e-mail hello(at)informusic.org.

