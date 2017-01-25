EfficientIP, a leading provider of DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM) solutions, today released the findings of independent research into the effects of its advanced software in real-life use. The operational study, carried out by Tolly Research, proved quantifiable benefits in terms of time saved for common tasks, labor costs reduced and rapid return on investment over a typical three-year payback period.

Unlike other lab-based or hypothetical research, The Tolly Group was granted direct access to EfficientIP customers. For completeness, customers both at the high end and the low end were reviewed.

A large retailer with 400 stores globally managing some 60,000 IP addresses of roughly 660 IP subnets showed labor cost savings of $412,650, which equates to 281% return on investment over three years, meaning full payback on the EfficientIP kit and licenses just eight months into the project.

For smaller customers, the benefits of replacing manual IP address management with EfficientIP technology were also clear. The Tolly team found a customer with 8,826 IP addresses achieved a $56,335 savings over three years, equating to a 73% return on investment and payback in 16 months by switching from manual processes to the integrated automation of EfficientIP. Reducing in-house IT requirements has a proportionately larger positive effect on cash flow and reduces the chance of security breaches, which often impact smaller organizations much more severely than those with more IT resources.

David Williamson, CEO of EfficientIP, commented: “This research is a powerful testament to the claims EfficientIP makes around its best-in-class DDI solutions. Whilst we believe EfficientIP brings benefits in terms of business agility and cybersecurity, we know we need, first and foremost, to make commercial sense. Tolly Group has now researched the reality behind our claims and proved, with real-life data, that no matter what size your organization, it makes business sense to deploy our solution.”

As part of the research paper, Tolly scrutinized the complex requirements of a retailer needing to provide foundational IP subnet provisioning for corporate reasons, for site visitors and increasingly for retail customers. It found the manual tasks underpinning such IP provision racked up significant costs over time as documentation failed to keep track with the reality on the ground, especially as demand for new IP addresses grew at 5% annually. Post deployment of EfficientIP, management policies were rigorously adhered to, and ease of use meant fewer IT experts were required to maintain network traffic. Tolly noted that the financial benefits alone of the EfficientIP automated solution are so significant, that it is worthy of evaluation and review by all but the smallest companies.

For the smaller firms too, while the headline savings were lower, the effect on costs were noteworthy. Kevin Tolly, Founder of The Tolly Group said "This study demonstrates that moving to a professional DDI solution from EfficientIP can create huge value to customers as far as cost-savings, agility, and efficiency."

About EfficientIP

As one of the world’s fastest growing DDI vendors, EfficientIP helps organizations drive business efficiency through agile, secure and reliable network infrastructures. Its unified management framework for DNS-DHCP-IPAM (DDI) and network configurations ensures end-to-end visibility, consistency control and advanced automation. Additionally, its unique 360° DNS security solution protects data confidentiality and application access from anywhere at any time. Companies rely on EfficientIP to help control the risks and reduce the complexity of challenges they face with modern key IT initiatives such as cloud applications, virtualization, and mobility.

Institutions across a variety of industries and government sectors worldwide depend on its offerings to assure business continuity, reduce operating costs and increase the management efficiency of their network and security teams. For further information, please visit: http://www.efficientip.com

About Tolly Group

The Tolly Group companies have been delivering world-class Services for over 25 years. Tolly is a leading global provider of third-party validation services for vendors of IT products, components and services.