Tech companies are growing at tremendous speed in today’s Venture Capital driven market, often reaching a ‘unicorn’ status in under two years. While no CEO would ever say that they didn’t want hyper growth, for CFOs it presents an entirely new challenge. They need a different set of skills to their counterparts at organizations where growth is less aggressive, combining financial acumen with a broader business knowledge and strong entrepreneurial mindset in order to balance growth and profitability in an extremely fluid business environment - one often riddled with uncertainty and prone to rapid change. Excessive growth can cause a number of problems, and CFOs are an integral part of developing a strategy to ensure that it is sustainable and that they can scale up if there are any sharp increases in demand for their products or services.

The upcoming CFO Rising East Summit will take place at the Westin Waterfront in Boston this March 22-23, with more than 30 industry leading speakers sharing insights around how the finance function can serve as both a manager and driver of growth. One company that knows about managing hyper growth is eBay. Jennifer Scott, COO of Finance at eBay. She will draw on her wealth of experience at eBay, Expedia, and Virgin, to discuss how to under-performing assets can actually be turned into a source of growth.

Scott will be joined by finance leaders from a broad spectrum of industries, including CFOs from Yahoo, Audi, and Legend, as well as the VP, Head of Strategy & Business Planning at Disney ABC Television Group, and the VP of finance at Dreamworks Animation, among others. The diverse range of speakers will be spread across four tracks at the event, offering practical advice on how modern finance professionals can meet the challenges they face in today’s complicated business environment. They will draw on their wealth of experience to discuss new technologies, forecasting in fluctuating markets, and offer tips on how to be a strategic partner alongside the CEO, driving growth.

Also among the speakers will be Ivar Blanken, CFO of Unilever’s North America division. A finance leader is nothing without their team, setting the tone for behavior and expectations. Teams that operate out of fear often exhibit ineffective communication, dampened innovation and higher risk due to diminished employee engagement. Ivar will share thought provoking business and life experiences to help inspire better leadership in the finance function.

Curator of the event, Maria Maguire, said: “This is one of the most exciting speaker line-ups we’ve had, with four tracks enabling us to cover an even greater range of content for attendees to discuss.”

