The panel of experts will discuss how the impact of rising vehicle sales in fleets is reducing the pool for personal lines (Source: BBC, http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-38516247, 05/01/2017). As the automotive industry approaches vehicle autonomy this phenomenon will continue to snowball. The panellists will tackle how motor insurers need to go beyond UBI as a standalone product. Therefore, insurers need leverage UBI tech. and data sets to create a new suite of insurance products to respond to the new demands of shared mobility.

Thomas Wilson, Project Director at TU-Automotive: “It’s an exciting time to be involved in the motor insurance industry. The webinar discussion will tackle how people transportation and personal mobility habits are changing at an alarming pace. Intermodal and on-demand mobility services have become the new norm. Our panel of experts will tackle these market trends in detail and discuss how insurers need to adapt their business model to match the evolving needs of the connected consumer.”

Experts Speakers Featuring in the Webinar:



Luigi Barcarolo, Group Head of Connected Insurance Products Roll Out, Generali

Antoine Trarieux, Director of Connected Services, Inter Mutelles Assistance

Charlotte Halkett, General Manager Communications, insurethebox

Thomas Hallauer, Research and Marketing Director, Ptolemus (Moderator)

Registration for the webinar is opened here: http://www.tu-auto.com/connectedcar-insurance-eu/webinar-signup.php

NB: TU-Automotive will provide a recording of the webinar for everyone who has signed up whether they are able to listen live or not.

