TU-Automotive Detroit 2017 Conference and Exhibition Dates Announced

In its 17th year, this is the world’s largest event dedicated to connected and autonomous cars. The event again saw record-breaking attendance in 2016 as the industry poured its resources into autonomous vehicle development and new mobility models.

TU-Automotive Detroit is the place for executives in automotive technology and related verticals to come together to build relationships, close deals and hear from expert speakers outlining strategies that will affect the entire automotive industry and more.

The line-up and agenda will be released early February, reserve the brochure to stay updated: http://pages.tu-auto.com/tu-detroit-brochure

TU-Automotive Detroit director, Annie Reddaway, stated: “The industry has demonstrated the impressive capabilities of these new technologies and taken huge steps to invest. However the business case and real-world applications beyond the concepts still need some fine-tuning.” She continued, “We are proud to provide the platform and meeting place for the industry to come together and make these decisions.”

TU-Automotive Detroit at the Center of Automotive Technology

With connectivity, mobility, electrification and autonomy coming together, TU-Automotive will provide in-depth sessions across tracks including connected services, smart cities, user experience, autonomous vehicle development, and new business models.

New conference formats as well as a more dynamic exhibition space will enable specific learning and technology showcases that allow attendees to tailor their own agenda.

For more information on the sessions and speakers and what to expect in 2017 see the website at: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit

About TU-Automotive

TU-Automotive is a world leader in providing events and business intelligence to the automotive technology community, covering the connected car, connected mobility, autonomous vehicles and legal & insurance. You can sign up to receive free weekly updates, including exclusive industry analysis, interviews and insights at: http://www.tu-auto.com

