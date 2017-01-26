Maya Melikidze the new economic adviser to president of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili, photo by Agenda.ge Buying oil to burn it is like burning money. It makes no sense to do that. - Wolfgang Frey

Freiburg-based sustainable architect Wolfgang Frey met in mid-December 2016 with Maia Melikidze, adviser to the president of Georgia on economic affairs, at the President’s Official Residence in Tbilisi, Georgia, to discuss sustainable urban development. The meeting was organized by the president’s administration.

After a short excursion inside the palace, Wolfgang Frey, owner of the architectural firm Frey Architekten and CEO of the Frey Group, which is responsible for real estate development, investments and financing, rental properties, tenant management and energy provider, made a presentation to introduce his building concepts and his views on sustainable development.

Based on the Five-Finger-Principle, Wolfgang Frey’s approach to sustainable architecture relies on five areas: ecology, economy, society, vision and motivation. It is not just about building more energy-efficient housing, but about building a home environment to last a lifetime.

The Frey Group designs buildings to foster a sense of community while encouraging tenants to be stewards for the environment. Each residential building is designed so that the tenants have the opportunity to interact with one another, fulfill tasks communally and share responsibilities.

When asked if building a passive house is too expensive, Wolfgang Frey explained like this: “Do you think it is a clever idea to spend money on expensive gas and oil just to burn it? It’s ridiculous. It is like burning money.”

Instead, he suggested investing in sustainable energy and building smart, eco-houses to put money toward creating smart technology, training opportunities and, in the end, more jobs.

Wolfgang Frey is planning a series of university lectures to raise public awareness of these issues.

