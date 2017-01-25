Cybereason, developers of the world’s only military-grade, real-time prevention, detection, and response platform, today announced the creation of its Strategic Advisory Board to support the company’s growth and global expansion. The board consists of cybersecurity leaders with diverse backgrounds in both the private and public sector. This board will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and input to the core teams within Cybereason.

The board includes:

Pinhas Buchris, Founder and Managing Partner at State of Mind Ventures

Pinhas is a recognized leader in the development of Israel’s military intelligence, cyber and technology capabilities (Ret. Brig. General) and an experienced investor. He was Managing Director of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Commander of a classified technology unit, and Head of the prestigious 8200 division - Israel’s signal processing intelligence unit - where he initiated many of Israel’s cyber programs. Pinhas was a Partner with Apax Partners and served as a mentor to several successful cyber technology startups.

Edward Davis, President and CEO of Edward Davis, LLC

Former City of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis is now the President and CEO of Edward Davis, LLC, a security, and business strategy firm. Davis has formed a team of security and technology solutions experts including former federal, state, local law enforcement, military officials, corporate leaders, and attorneys with strong links to academic institutions, national and international government and intelligence entities.

Gerhard Eschelbeck, Vice President Security and Privacy Engineering at Google

Gerhard Eschelbeck is Vice President Security and Privacy Engineering at Google, where he leads the teams that ensure data and systems security, as well as user privacy. He published the “Laws of Vulnerabilities”, is one of the inventors of the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), and holds numerous patents in the field of managed network security. Prior to joining Google, Gerhard was CTO and Senior Vice President at Sophos and Qualys and served in senior product and technology roles at companies including Network Associates and McAfee.

Mike Gordon, Deputy CISO and Director of Intelligence & Operations at Lockheed Martin

Mike Gordon currently serves as the Deputy CISO and Director of Intelligence & Operations within Lockheed Martin’s Corporate Information Security organization. In this capacity, Mike is responsible for the overall Computer Network Defense (CND) of the Lockheed Martin computing infrastructure. Mike has over fifteen years of experience in the information security field supporting the Defense Industrial Base and has also been a security consultant for Public, Health and Financial sectors. Mike oversees Lockheed Martin’s Intelligence Driven Defense® operations, including both the Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT), and a global network of Security Intelligence Centers.

Jeanette Horan, Former Executive at IBM

Jeanette Horan serves as non-executive director on the boards of Microvision Inc, Wolters Kluwer NV and West Corp. Horan retired from IBM in July 2015 after 17 years with the company. Her most recent role was Managing Director for the Bank of America account. Previously, she was the company’s Chief Information Officer. Horan led the implementation of a comprehensive cybersecurity program for IBM bringing technology, policy, and education together to safeguard IBM assets.

Nick Percoco, Chief Information Security Officer at Uptake

Nick Percoco is Uptake’s Chief Information Security Officer. With nearly 20 years of information security expertise, Percoco is adept at developing and leading security programs in this ever-evolving connected threat landscape. He co-founded the “I am The Cavalry” movement, a highly-regarded grassroots hacker organization that is focused on issues where computer security intersects public safety and human life. He also founded SpiderLabs, the ethical hacking test lab that contributed to Trustwave’s growth. Nick was the creator of THOTCON, a growing annual Chicago hacking conference.

Richard Rushing, Chief Information Security Officer at Motorola Mobility

Richard Rushing participates in corporate, community, private, and government security councils and working groups, setting standards, policies, and solutions for current and emerging security issues. As Chief Information Security Officer for Motorola Mobility, he has led the organization's security effort by developing an international team to tackle targeted attacks, cyber-crime, and emerging threats to mobile devices. He has organized, developed, and deployed practices, tools, and techniques to protect the enterprise's intellectual property worldwide. A much-in-demand international speaker on information security, Richard has spoken at many of the leading security conferences and seminars around the world.

“The demand for Cybereason’s award-winning detection and response threat-hunting platform has been off the charts and we closed 2016 far exceeding our goals. By creating a Strategic Advisory Board with some of the cybersecurity industry’s most well-known experts, Cybereason is poised to create the global brand name that I envisioned in 2012 when I founded the company. Granted, there is a lot of work ahead, but it is truly an honor to have the input and guidance from this impressive list of advisors and I couldn’t be happier to start working with them more closely in the months ahead,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO, Cybereason.

The company has received many awards and accolades since its founding. Most recently, Cybereason topped a Gartner list of endpoint detection and response vendors. Juniper Research named Cybereason one of the Top Three Disruptive Innovators to watch in 2016. SC Magazine named Cybereason the 2016 ‘Rookie Security Company of the Year.’ Also, CEO Lior Div was a 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Finalist. In addition, Infosecurity Products Guide named Div ‘2016 CEO of the Year’ and Computer Reseller News recognized Cybereason for having one of the 16 ‘hottest’ products launched at Black Hat 2016. And Dark Reading named the company one of the ‘20 Cyber Security Startups to Watch in 2016.’

About Cybereason:

Founded by members of the Israeli intelligence agency’s elite cybersecurity Unit 8200, the Cybereason platform mirrors the founders’ expertise in managing some of world’s most complex hacking operations. The Cybereason Detection and Response Platform leverages big data, behavioral analytics and machine learning to uncover, in real-time, complex cyberattacks designed to evade traditional defenses. It automates the investigation process, connects isolated malicious events, and visually presents a full malicious operation. The platform is available as an on-premises solution or a cloud-based service. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

