CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider in continuing medical education, announces a new Live and On Demand activity on heart failure (HF) entitled, Integrating New Options into Guideline-Directed Management of Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction. Heart failure is a chronic condition that requires long-term commitment on the part of the patient in adhering to an often-complex therapeutic and monitoring regimen, including lifestyle modifications and pharmacotherapy, and on the part of the clinician in maintaining knowledge to prescribe the most advantageous interventions. Although guidelines are widely available for the treatment of HF, gaps exist between these guidelines and actual care.

As explained in an article published by the American Heart Association’s Circulated: Heart Failure in 2014 entitled, “Wireless Pulmonary Artery Pressure Monitoring Guides Management to Reduce Decompensation in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction”, newly available remote monitoring systems for patients with HF allow the clinician to intervene before increasing decompensation occurs, thereby decreasing hospital admissions.

In this CME Outfitters Live and On Demand activity, expert faculty Joseph O. Lambert, MD, and Ty J. Gluckman, MD, FACC, FAHA, will present the rationale and evidence for clinicians to incorporate guidelines for the most up-to-date treatment and monitoring strategies for their patients with heart failure to improve quality of life and decrease hospital admissions.

At the end of this activity – supported by educational grants from Amgen, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc. - participants should be able to increase rate of compliance with prescribing of guideline-directed therapy of ACE-Is and ARBs for patients with heart failure, incorporate evidence from the latest clinical trials – including mechanism of action of new drugs – into decision-making regarding the treatment of chronic heart failure, and reduce the rate of 30- and 90-day hospital readmission for patients with heart failure..

Following the live webcast, the expert faculty will host a live Q&A session during which participants can call or send in their questions directly to the experts and find the answers they’ve been looking for. Registration is open and is free of charge after complimentary account activation at http://www.cmeoutfitters.com/CM21196.

The premiere date of this live activity is Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 12:00pm ET, with the Q&A session beginning at 1:00pm and ending at 1:30pm. A taped re-air will play at 4:00pm - 5:30pm ET and an enduring On Demand webcast will be launched at a later date. For more information on this activity or to register, click here.

