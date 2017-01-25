ATP Science Products Now Live on Amazon.com

ATP Science, an Australian-based company focused on creating nutritional and wellness products to enhance people’s everyday lives, announced its products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

ATP Science develops a range of supplements designed to keep the body functioning at peak levels of efficiency and performance by providing it with some important nutrients. The company was founded with the belief that everyone deserves to live a happy and healthy life, getting the best results possible out of their hard work. Now the company’s products will be available on the most mainstream online retail site available for consumers around the globe.

“We are pleased to announce our products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said Jeff Doidge, an owner of ATP Science. “This is a major step forward for our company, as it gives us an entry point into a more mainstream retail channel. Now we will be able to reach out to more customers than ever before and provide them with high-quality nutritional supplements.”

ATP has a wide variety of supplements available in its arsenal. Its Multi Food supplement, for example, has a proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals that come from numerous organic, natural sources. The supplement was developed to have an outstanding absorption rate so that a higher percentage of those substances would be absorbed into the body more quickly, so the effects experienced by users are nearly instantaneous. Ingredients include holy basil, lemon peel, guava leaves and fruit, rice extract and concentrate, moringa and other ingredients.

Another ATP product, Alpha Venus, is a supplement that was specially designed for women. It helps to balance their hormones during and after their workout so they can work hard and get the best results possible.

“We are thrilled to continue to have new opportunities to expand our brand and help customers across the world,” said Doidge. “We look forward to seeing the results our forays on Amazon.com provide to our company.”

For more information about ATP Science, visit http://www.atpscience.com.