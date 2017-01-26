The increased expectations of highly-connected digital customers are creating new challenges for companies in India when it comes to growing a happy, loyal customer base.

Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, knowledge management and self-service solutions, is the Omni Channel Partner for Customer Experience Management 2017. CXM 2017, India’s largest customer experience event, will be held on February 3rd in Mumbai and will feature insights on how organizations can transform their experiences to meet the heightened expectations of progressively sophisticated, diverse and demanding customers.

As Omni Channel Partner, Creative Virtual will showcase their suite of Smart Help solutions at CXM 2017 and share unique insights into how enterprises around the world are using these tools to increase customer engagement, reduce customer support costs and increase revenue. Event attendees will get to see live examples of how these solutions can provide effortless self-service for customers and support live agents in the contact center.

Shantanu Purandare, Executive Director of Creative Virtual India, will also speak as part of a panel discussion on ‘Analyzing Customer Voice’. This session will address the power social media has given customers to share their opinions on products and companies with a global audience. The panelists will discuss the importance for Customer Experience Management leaders to analyze this data and how they can use it to their advantage across geographies, cultures and markets.

“The increased expectations of highly-connected digital customers are creating new challenges for companies in India when it comes to growing a happy, loyal customer base,” said Shantanu. “Social media has given customers the ability to share their point of view instantly with people around the world. In order to remain competitive, organizations need to pay close attention to customer opinions expressed on these channels and determine how to effectively analyze and use this information to positively influence their customer experience strategies.”

ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL

Creative Virtual is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organisations including Lloyds Banking Group, Time Warner Cable, HSBC, Verizon, Chase, InterContinental Hotels Group, Autodesk and Tesco rely on our award-winning V-Person technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

Backed by an experienced, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative virtual agent, knowledge management and business intelligence platform empowers organisations to provide customers with consistent, accurate, personalised and seamless omnichannel engagement across web, mobile, social, SMS, contact centre, service desk, live chat and IVR channels. Delivering significant contact deflection and reductions in average call handling times, as well as increased first contact resolution, together with powerful customer analytics and outcome tracking, the V-Person Smart Help platform is the most compelling self-service product in the world today.

Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about Creative Virtual and V-Person technology, please visit our website at http://www.creativevirtual.com.