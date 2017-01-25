This year, the summit’s two tracks focus on analytics in practice and operation makes the content highly relevant to both managers and analysts, and should help greatly when it comes to bridging that gap between business and IT

In a recent interview, Aswath Ravidran, Lead Data Scientist at Starbucks, noted that this year the focus among data and analytics practitioners will shift ’towards developing end-to-end intelligent decision making applications as compared to deriving insights and visualization.’

The automation of decision making is the logical consequence of companies’ increased maturity in predictive analytics, with the last few years having seen many major companies make giant leaps and bounds in the field. However, there is, and always has been, a tendency in business to chase the next big thing in the quest not to fall behind. This is proving no different when it comes to the hype around AI, with many companies looking to implement the technology as quickly as possible. While this is an understandable desire, many companies still lack the data and analytics foundation necessary to adopt it successfully, even if they think they are ready.

Ravidran will join in excess of 30 industry leading speakers at The Predictive Analytics Innovation Summit this February 22–23 in San Diego, presenting on all of the latest, technologies, trends and challenges for employing predictive analytics and sharing real world experience in how to confront them.

Kevin Hartman, Head of Analytics at Google, will also be among the speakers. He will discuss how predictive analytics has helped Google better understand the shopper of today. E-commerce has changed consumers’ buying habits entirely, and in order to keep up, platforms, publishers, manufacturers and retailers have had to employ everything in their arsenal to understand firstly how they have changed, and secondly how they can exploit them. Predictive analytics has been the main driver for retailers, and Kevin will use his presentation to explore recent trends in shopper behavior, how winning players have responded in the market, and to cast a keen eye toward the future of the retail landscape.

Other speakers at the event include Alan Jacobsen, Director of Global Data Insights & Analytics at Ford, Liang Zhou, Head of Data Science at Bloomberg LP, and William Groves, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Honeywell. They will present to more than 150 delegates on a range of topics including NLP & Text Mining, Advanced Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Data Mining - demonstrating from their own unique experiences the business impact that it delivers when done right.

Curator of the event, Meg Rimmer, said: “This event has grown year on year, and we are excited to have the best line up of speakers yet leading discussions. This year, the summit’s two tracks focus on analytics in practice and operation makes the content highly relevant to both managers and analysts, and should help greatly when it comes to bridging that gap between business and IT.’

