Midland IRA, headquartered in Fort Myers and Chicago, hires new client services associate, Anthony Cassone. He is to work in the expanding Fort Myers office.

Midland IRA is a self-directed retirement plan administrator that provides tax-deferred and tax-free investment opportunities, superior customer service, and educational tools to assist investors in realizing the maximum benefits possible in their retirement accounts. The company sets a high standard in providing personal, professional service to their clients across the nation. Anthony Cassone will learn all aspects of the company and will begin his position in the client services department.

Cassone is originally from Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Florida International University located in Miami with his bachelors of science degree in finance. Before being hired at Midland IRA, Cassone was a business owner, then later worked in operations for a consulting company. In his free time, he enjoys fishing and exercising.

When asked about how he felt about his new job Cassone replied, “So far everyone has been very welcoming. The office has a positive atmosphere and a lot of comradery. I look forward to contributing to the success and growth of Midland.” The staff is pleased to welcome Cassone on board.

Midland IRA is a self-directed IRA administrator that provides service to clients who prefer to choose their own assets in their retirement plans. As a leader in the industry, the firm makes it easy to use self-directed retirement plans to invest in assets that the individual investor knows, understands, and can control. Midland IRA is also a 1031 exchange qualified intermediary with Certified Exchange Specialists® on staff to assist the unique needs of all investors. To learn more, visit www(dot)MidlandIRA(dot)com.