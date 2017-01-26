Mobile Ad Tech Executive Tim Solt Joins Reveal Mobile

Turning mobile location data into valuable audience segments is incredibly difficult, and Reveal Mobile has the technology and has figured out the formula.

Reveal Mobile, the industry leaders in audience data built from the new standard in mobile location accuracy, welcomes Tim Solt, an ad tech executive and industry veteran, as our new VP of Business Development. Tim brings a wealth of diverse mobile advertising experience, having served in leadership roles and advisor for a number of emerging media and marketing technology companies.

“A critical component to our success is the ability to help our customers make the best use of their location data,” says Brian Handly, Reveal Mobile’s CEO. “Tim joins our team to ensure we’re working with the best data partners in the industry and to grow these relationships. By increasing our ability to turn raw mobile data into meaningful location based audiences, we grow revenue for ourselves and our customers.”

While location based advertising isn’t new to mobile, the continued adoption of mobile apps and deployment of Bluetooth beacons creates a new standard in location accuracy. Reveal Mobile’s patent pending technology enables their customers to leverage beacon signals, in conjunction with traditional latitude/longitude data, for highly accurate and precise audience segments. The end result is data sets that increase advertising performance 177-450%, while doubling mobile revenue CPMs.

“Two things jumped out to me about Reveal Mobile”, says Tim. “First, they’ve built a great team from top to bottom, work well together, and gets things done. Second, what we’re doing is truly unique within the space, and we do it really well. Turning mobile location data into valuable audience segments is incredibly difficult, and Reveal Mobile has the technology and has figured out the formula. This is a great opportunity with a great company, in a rapidly growing industry and I am excited to join the team.”

“We believe that the companies that master location data in 2017, whether it be to improve product, content, or advertising, will start to accelerate quickly and outpace their peers,” remarks Handly. “Having Tim on board ensures we’re able to maximize our reach in this rapidly growing space.”

ABOUT REVEAL MOBILE

Reveal Mobile helps mobile app publishers use location data to generate more revenue and build better products. Our location-based audiences, derived from both lat/long and Bluetooth beacons, create accurate and valuable segments that increase advertising performance 175-477%. These audiences also allow many app publishers to generate revenue without advertising through Reveal Mobile’s extensive data partnership network. We process over 1 million beacon events per day, resulting in the world’s largest source of 1st party beacon location data. Customers include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Photofy, The Weather Company, Frankly, Graham Media, Meredith Broadcasting, Capitol Broadcasting, and jācAPPs. http://www.revealmobile.com