January 24, 2017 – FirstService Residential (Ontario), Ontario’s leading residential property management company, is proud to announce a month-long fundraising campaign beginning Monday, January 23rd, supporting Samaritan’s Feet in providing new shoes to disadvantaged children in the Jane-Finch community. Samaritan’s Feet is a global non-profit humanitarian relief organization working to end poverty. FirstService Residential and Samaritan’s Feet are committed to the development of vibrant and caring communities in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Supporting the communities we serve is a core FirstService Residential value,” said Todd Cooper, President of FirstService Residential (Ontario). “This partnership enables us to spread awareness of Samaritan’s Feet, raise funds and provide a crucial item in keeping people mobile and healthy,” Cooper added.

“Samaritan’s Feet has distributed nearly seven million pairs of shoes in over seventy-five countries since 2003,” said Manny Ohonme, founder, president and CEO at Samaritan’s Feet. “FirstService Residential is a wonderful addition to the Samaritan’s Feet family and we look forward to bringing new shoes to hundreds of children in Toronto.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

About Samaritan’s Feet

Samaritan’s Feet is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian aid organization that shares a message of hope and love through washing the feet of impoverished children around the world and adorning them with new shoes. There are an estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide living in poverty and more than 1.5 billion who suffer from foot borne diseases. The goal of Samaritan’s Feet is to create a world with zero shoeless children. Since its founding by Manny Ohonme in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet and its team of ambassadors and partners have blessed more than 6.5 million children in more than 75 nations. For more information about Samaritan’s Feet International, visit http://www.SamaritansFeet.org.

