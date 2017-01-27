In 1957, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. posed the idea that “Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?’” Motivated by his dream of people collaborating to make a difference in their communities, teams of employees from the C&S Family of Companies in 14 states volunteered on or around the 2017 MLK Day of Service. They went to Head Start Schools and other schools in low-income neighborhoods to read books to students.

“There’s nothing more important than children because, being from the inner city, where I came from, it’s not too often that people did these types of things,” said C&S Operations Manager Michael Crutchfield. He works at the company’s Stockton, CA distribution center and volunteered alongside his coworkers to mark the MLK Day of Service by reading with 21 preschoolers.

Employees from the C&S Family of Companies, including first-time MLK Day of Service participants from Grocers Supply (TX), and FreshKO Produce Services (CA), engaged with students at the following:

Alabama



Kershaw YMCA Head Start, Montgomery

California



Roosevelt Preschool, Stockton

Ivy Head Start, Fresno

Connecticut



Enfield Head Start, Enfield

Florida



Smart Pope Livingston Elementary School, Jacksonville

Hal Marston Head Start, Orlando

Brentwood Elementary School, Miami Gardens

Strawberry Hills Head Start, Plant City

Hawaii



Ewa Elementary School, Ewa Beach

Louisiana



Hammond Head Start, Hammond

Maryland



MRDC Head Start, Havre de Grace

MRDC Head Start, Elkton

Massachusetts



The Growing Tree Learning Center, Westfield

New Hampshire



Southwest Community Services Head Start, Keene

Southwest Community Services Head Start, Swanzey

New York



RECAP Western Orange County Head Start, Middletown

Head Start of Orange County, Newburgh

Pennsylvania



Donegan Elementary School, Bethlehem

Sonny Days Preschool, DuBois

ELCO-Fort Zeller Elementary, Richland

South Carolina



Share Head Start, Greenville

CCSD Thomas Meyers II Head Start, Charleston

Texas



Clayton Homes Head Start, Houston

Vermont



West Bee Nursery School, Brattleboro

To further encourage reading, each student was surprised with two new, age-appropriate books of their own. A total of 2,500 books were provided by C&S through First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to children in need.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday and Service Act was signed in 1994 to expand the mission of the holiday as a day of community service, interracial cooperation, and youth anti-violence initiatives.

ABOUT C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., based in Keene, NH, is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions with over 140,000 different products. To learn more, please visit http://www.cswg.com.

C&S community involvement programs support initiatives to fight hunger and to promote the health and enrichment of communities that are homes to the company's employees and facilities. To learn more, please visit http://community.cswg.com.