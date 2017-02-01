New Power Rangers PEZ “The Power Rangers brand has a great iconic status that fits well with the PEZ portfolio.”

PEZ Candy, Inc. announced today the latest addition to its product line with the introduction of Power Rangers PEZ. The initial assortment will include characters from the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers including Jason the Red Ranger, Kimberly the Pink Ranger and Zack the Black Ranger.

First premiering in 1993, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” quickly became a global phenomenon and the Power Rangers continues to be one of the longest running and most-watched kids action series in television history. Saban Brands and Lionsgate will soon release the feature film, Saban’s Power Rangers on March 24, 2017.

“We’re excited to answer the call from a devoted Power Rangers fan base to help bring the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to life through PEZ,” stated Christian Jegen, CEO/President of PEZ Candy, Inc. “The Power Rangers brand has a great iconic status that fits well with the PEZ portfolio.”

Fans can power up their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pez collection now at pez.com and at select retailers.

About PEZ Candy, Inc.:

Based in Orange, CT, PEZ has been inspiring and innovating since 1927, PEZ Candy, Inc. is the pioneer of "interactive candy" that is both enjoyable to eat and fun to play with. PEZ dispensers are a hot collectable for adults and children alike and have been a staple of American pop culture for over 50 years. To learn more, visit http://www.pez.com.

About Saban Brands:

Formed in 2010 as an affiliate of Saban Capital Group, Saban Brands (SB) acquires and develops a world-class portfolio of properties in the entertainment and lifestyle sectors. SB applies a global 360-degree management approach to growing and monetizing its brands through content, media, marketing, distribution, licensing and retail to markets worldwide and consumers of all ages. Saban Brands Entertainment Group (SBEG) develops innovative branded content that resonates with consumers across all media platforms. SBEG’s growing entertainment portfolio of brands includes Power Rangers, Popples, Glitter Force, Cirque du Soleil Junior – Luna Petunia, La Banda and others in development. Saban Brands Lifestyle Group (SBLG) drives major expansion within the company’s diverse portfolio of fashion and lifestyle properties. SBLG’s portfolio currently includes Paul Frank, Macbeth, Mambo and Piping Hot. SB operates a global network of offices in Los Angeles, London and Sydney. For more information, visit http://www.sabanbrands.com.

About Saban’s Power Rangers:

Saban’s Power Rangers franchise is the brainchild of Haim Saban, creator and producer of the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” hit series that launched in 1993. Following its introduction, “Power Rangers” quickly became the most-watched children’s television program in the United States and remains one of the top-rated and longest running kids live-action series in television history. The series follows the adventures of a group of ordinary teens who morph into superheroes and save the world from evil. It is seen in more than 150 markets, translated into numerous languages and a favorite on many key international children’s programming blocks around the world. For more information, visit http://www.powerrangers.com.