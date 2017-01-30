Past WSTA Seminar “Digital transformation is increasingly the top priority of business and technology executives across all industries, and especially in financial services,” says Johna Till Johnson, CEO of Nemertes Research.

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial IT professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a seminar and panel on “The Digital Transformation Revolution in FS” on February 9, 2017 in New York City for Financial IT Professionals. Speakers at this event currently include Keynote: Nemertes Research, Premier Speaking Sponsor: BMC, Luncheon Speaking Sponsor: SAP, Speaking Sponsors: Avere Systems and Solstice and Panel Sponsors: Bizagi, BroadVision, GFT, and Magenic. View the complete agenda at http://www.wsta.org/events/event/the-digital-transformation-revolution-in-fs/

“Digital transformation is increasingly the top priority of business and technology executives across all industries, and especially in financial services,” says Johna Till Johnson, CEO of Nemertes Research. “The benefits are clear, but the challenge lies in building an effective blueprint for making digital transformation happen.”

Seminar and Panel Overview

Lean. Agile. Responsive. These are all the buzzwords of digital transformation (DT)–the watchword for converting yesterday’s brick-and-mortar companies to operate at the speed of so-called “Digital Native Organizations” (or DiNOs). Companies like Amazon, Google, Spotify, and eBay have been transforming how business is conducted in the retail, advertising, and content delivery worlds–and now it’s Wall Street’s turn. But can heavily regulated companies subject to strong reliance requirements behave like startups? The answer, surprisingly, is “yes.” This seminar showcases the companies, technologies, and processes that enable Wall St. firms to join the Digital Transformation revolution, and begin conducting business at startup speed.

Panel Focus: From Lean Enterprise to Digital Transformation: A Roadmap

The fundamentals of DevOps and Agile have been mastered. The tools have been implemented, teams reorganized, and the development organization has been shifted to a lean enterprise that delivers business value at startup speed.

What’s next? Learn from industry peers how best to digitally transform the enterprise. This panel session focuses on the must-have technologies, tried-and-true best practices, and critical insight required to enable digital transformation in a financial services environment. Attendees will come away from this session with an actionable roadmap for making a digital transformation happen in a financial services organization.

