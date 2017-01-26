Mestek Machinery to Exhibit at 2017 AHR Expo

Mestek Machinery will be exhibiting at this years AHR Expo in booth # C1530.

Mestek Machinery Inc., headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been recognized by the AHR Expo and its co-sponsors (ASHRAE and AHRI) as being a finalist in the Tools & Instruments Category of the 2017 AHR Expo Innovation Awards Competition for its Pro-Fabriduct® Manufacturing System.

The Pro-Fabriduct® is a modular designed processor that integrates over 20 manufacturing processes into one combination residential/commercial rectangular duct manufacturing system. The system is the fastest, most integrated, accurate, and reliable processor on the market- with the capability of taking a six person operation down to one.

The 2017 AHR Expo will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 30-February 1, 2017. Mestek Machinery will be exhibiting at the exposition in booth #1530, where you can see the Pro-Fabriduct® system in action. Demonstrations will be held both with the actual machine present, at designated times, and through a virtual reality headset, in the booth.