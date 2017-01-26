Mestek Machinery to Exhibit at 2017 AHR Expo

Mestek Machinery is proud to announce their exhibition at this years AHR Expo, from January 30 to February 1.

Mestek Machinery will be exhibiting at this years AHR Expo in booth # C1530.

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRWEB)

Mestek Machinery Inc., headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been recognized by the AHR Expo and its co-sponsors (ASHRAE and AHRI) as being a finalist in the Tools & Instruments Category of the 2017 AHR Expo Innovation Awards Competition for its Pro-Fabriduct® Manufacturing System.

The Pro-Fabriduct® is a modular designed processor that integrates over 20 manufacturing processes into one combination residential/commercial rectangular duct manufacturing system. The system is the fastest, most integrated, accurate, and reliable processor on the market- with the capability of taking a six person operation down to one.

The 2017 AHR Expo will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 30-February 1, 2017. Mestek Machinery will be exhibiting at the exposition in booth #1530, where you can see the Pro-Fabriduct® system in action. Demonstrations will be held both with the actual machine present, at designated times, and through a virtual reality headset, in the booth.

Emily DiGirolamo
MESTEK MACHINERY, INC.
+1 (216) 360-7640
@MestekMachinery
Mestek Machinery, Inc.
