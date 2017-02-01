CloudOne Announces Corporate Rebranding, Changes Name to ClearObject

ClearObject ClearObject better defines our company ethos and expertise as a leader in the Internet of everything,” said John McDonald, ClearObject CEO

CloudOne, an Internet of Things (IoT) Systems Innovator, announced today that as part of a corporate rebranding initiative it will operate as ClearObject effective Feb. 1, 2017. The new name and tagline, “Connect your ideas to the Internet of Things,” helps provide clarity around the company’s evolution as more than just a cloud services company, but as a global leader in the Internet of Things ecosystem.

Launched in 2010 as the first company to offer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and virtual private cloud delivery of IBM software products, ClearObject has developed into an award-winning, industry renowned IoT organization. In 2015, the company relocated its global headquarters to the Nickel Plate District in Fishers, Ind. The past three years have brought many recognitions, including being named by Inc. magazine as the fastest growing IT services company in Indiana and attaining a compound annual growth rate of over 300%. By combining the power of its growing global team and expertise of strategic partners, ClearObject provides a clear pathway for enterprise customers and some of the most trusted brands across the world to adapt their legacy products through cloud and IoT project services.

“Over the years, our mission, capabilities, and potential have evolved. In the past three years alone, we have nearly tripled the staff at our corporate headquarters, cultivated strategic partnerships and resources, unleashed new ideas for our customers and it was time to more clearly convey those abilities with a new brand. ClearObject better defines our company ethos and expertise as a leader in the Internet of everything,” said John McDonald, ClearObject CEO.

The rebranding will have no effect on the structure of the company, but will impact all aspects of public-facing touchpoints. The rebrand comes ahead of ClearObject’s plans to create additional jobs and finalize plans for an expansion to a second location in central Indiana which will be announced later this month.

