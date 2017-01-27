I have guests ask me all the time- why are you renovating that area? It looks new to us. I tell them our philosophy is to renovate before the guests feel you need to. We never want our guests telling us it's time to renovate. By then, it's too late!

Eden Resort & Suites announces the halfway mark of their most recent luxury improvements. This newest round of improvements includes complete villa renovations, increasing the number of king select accommodations, and the addition of the latest in technology, carpeting and premium bedding. The Eden Resort & Suites latest renovations are, as always, designed with the promise of excellence and unparalleled hospitality for their guests. The award-winning hotel features luxurious rooms and suites, coupled with onsite award-winning dining, state of the art spa and fitness center, an outdoor recreation complex and both indoor and outdoor pools.

In the main hotel, the Eden Resort & Suites has converted 16 king standard rooms into king select rooms, bringing the total number of this room type to 43. These rooms, specifically designed for the adult and corporate traveler, feature a premium luxury king bed, beautifully designed bath areas with glass enclosed tiled showers, and ergonomically designed work spaces with 47” TVs, allowing direct viewing from anywhere in the room. In addition, 93 interior guest rooms are being re-carpeted with new premium bedding being installed in 50 rooms. Renovations of two villa units will begin this year. Renovated units will include new kitchens, cabinetry, appliances, all new wall coverings and floors with new luxury furnishings

“We're about half way through another multi-million-dollar renovation and it's looking great. I have guests ask me all the time- why are you renovating that area? It looks new to us. I tell them our philosophy is to renovate before the guests feel you need to. We never want our guests telling us it's time to renovate. By then, it's too late! - Steve Sikking, Manager Partner.

