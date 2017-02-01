TransPar Group of Companies Expands and Names Key Leaders

We believe school boards and superintendents are looking for innovative solutions, and the TransPar Group of Companies is uniquely suited to deliver innovative responsible school transportation.

The TransPar Group of Companies announced today the addition of key leadership, operations and sales personnel in two of its three business units. The TransPar Group of Companies is a partnership of leading organizations spanning the school transportation industry. They offer an array of products and services that represent the most comprehensive and responsible solutions in the industry, focusing on student safety, and improving the cost and quality of school transportation operations.

Within the TransPar business unit, the industry’s leading management and staffing services business, Doug Martin has been named President. Doug takes over for his father and 35-year school transportation industry veteran, Kyle Martin, who co-founded TransPar more than 20 years ago. Doug has been involved in a core leadership role with TransPar over the past ten years. In addition, TransPar has promoted Scott Allen to Chief Operating Officer. Scott brings more than 30 years of experience in school transportation operations as a manager, contractor, and industry consultant.

“TransPar was founded over twenty years ago to assist clients with developing the safest and most reliable school transportation programs possible,” adds Kyle Martin. “And it is with those same principles in mind that we are transitioning our leadership to Doug and Scott. Recently, we have expanded both our geographic reach and service-line breadth, due in large part to their hard work. Moving forward, through their leadership, and in collaboration with our new partner companies, we believe that Doug and Scott are best equipped to lead this business into the next stage of its growth.”

“I am honored and humbled to take the reins of a company that has provided tremendous value to its school transportation clients for the past 21 years, and to continue building a company that’s making a real difference in the school transportation industry,” stated Doug Martin. “Scott and I have known each other for many years, and we are confident that the future of TransPar, as a member of the TransPar Group of Companies, is bright. Today school transportation is more challenging than ever before – demands and expectations are higher while programs and school choice drive inefficiencies in transportation. Combined with fiscal pressure, demands for new technology and safety, we believe school boards and superintendents are looking for innovative solutions, and the TransPar Group of Companies is uniquely suited to deliver innovative responsible school transportation solutions.”

In addition, Transportation Services Co. (TSC), which provides full-service fleet management, announced that Chris Vincent has been hired as Vice President of Sales. Chris joins the TSC leadership team with Tod Eskra, who also recently joined the organization in late 2016. TSC is focused on maximizing its clients’ core transportation asset, their school bus fleet, by minimizing school bus life cycle costs. Chris brings a 15-year background of fleet management expertise to TSC, having worked closely with Tod at Enterprise Fleet Management. Chris’ most recent role at Enterprise was as a Director responsible for starting and building Enterprise Fleet in the Midwest.

“With Tod’s existing leadership and industry expertise and the addition of a proven sales leader in Chris, we believe that 2017 will be a banner year for TSC as we continue to expand throughout the U.S. and Canada,” added Tim Ammon, Chief Business Development Officer for the TransPar Group of Companies. “Our nation’s schools need innovation and new technologies for their transportation to create efficiencies, lower costs and improve operations. We’ve built TSC to address these challenges head-on. As the only fleet management business exclusively focused on our industry, we’ve found that the TSC value proposition creates significant value for our school district and contractor customers.”

