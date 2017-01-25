Franklin County Visitors Bureau recommends icy fun at IceFest

A visitor enjoying ice sculptures downtown! Take in the beauty of winter and see how the streets glimmer with beautifully lit ice sculptures and see twinkling lights fill the trees along Main Street.

Bundle up tight from the winter weather and bundle up the kids for the 15th Annual IceFest in downtown Chambersburg to shake off the winter blues! Take in the beauty of winter and see how the streets glimmer with beautifully lit ice sculptures and see twinkling lights fill the trees along Main Street.

From Thursday, January 26 until January 31, enjoy the 80 ice sculptures made up of a record 36 tons of ice! These lit sculptures break up the winter blues with chilly fun for everyone. Catch a glimpse of the master carvers of DiMartino Ice sculpting blocks of ice into works of art, take a chilly ride on the carved ice slide, shake it up at the Snowfall Ball, watch live glass blowing demonstrations, watch as local community members are dunked during the Polar Dunk Plunge and taste test chili at the famous Chili Cook-off. Taste delicious cake and vote for a favorite at the Icing on the Cake competition on Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. This year’s theme is The World of Gaming.

Looking for an icy adventure? Pick up a scavenger hunt form at the Council for the Arts, The Heritage Center or Here’s Looking at You and hunt for a chance for prizes! Enjoy artwork from local students in downtown windows and on Thursday, join the Community Walking Party, which promotes healthy behavior, at Council for the Arts to get a free collectible keychain!

New for this year on Saturday, the main streets of Chambersburg are closed to make room for more food vendors and fun! On Sunday, kids can also enjoy a new obstacle course addition to the kid’s zone from noon until 3 p.m.!

Chambersburg's downtown merchants are welcoming visitors with all types of specials. Duck inside the boutique shops of downtown, warm up, and shop a little. Many are offering extended hours. Food vendors are arranged around the square, and downtown has a number of restaurants--Molly's Restaurant , Checkos, Texas Lunch, Cafe d'italia, Main Street Deli, and Bistro 71 to name a few.

This and more is waiting for visitors January 26 through January 29!

For a schedule of events and more information, contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at http://www.explorefranklincountypa.com/icefest-2017.

