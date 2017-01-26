ICX Media Launches Global Digital Video Creator Ambassador Program

ICX Media, Inc., the next generation multi-platform distribution and marketing intelligence technology for independent content creators, today announced the launch of its global Creator Ambassador Program.

ICX Media saw high growth in acquiring new creators joining the platform in the fourth quarter of 2016; following the company’s global platform launch. The new Ambassador Program will help the company accelerate its mission to create the world’s largest platform of diverse creators. At its core, the Ambassador Program empowers the most engaged creators to share in creating a new technology-based ecosystem that can better propel the digital video content industry.

“We see digital video creators as entrepreneurs who want to build scalable brands and businesses; we provide them the critical data, insights, marketing and distribution tools to enable them to do just that,” said Michael Avon, Co-Founder and CEO, ICX Media. “Brands and media companies are ramping efforts to connect with authentic content creators at unprecedented levels; our Ambassador Program seeks to reward those that help find the up and coming, and successful creators, to ensure ICX Media can meet the needs of all sides of this critical ecosystem.”

ICX Media understands the broad and diverse creator universe; there over 1.2 billion video creators across YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and other digital platforms. The ICX Media platform was launched to empower the full spectrum of individual creators from emerging amateurs to digital stars to professional producers to manage, market and monetize their digital video content.

ICX Media's early VIP ambassadors include Stephanie Frosch (ElloSteph), Andy Lalwani, Jake List, and Mike Smith (Modern Man TV). A few of the ICX Media Creator Ambassadors shared their reasons for joining the program:

● "Being an ambassador to ICX Media has truly opened my eyes to how creators and brands can work together. I never thought that I would be able to connect with companies and up and coming creators over a platform like this," said creator and ICX Media Ambassador Andy Lalwani, a college creator focused on LGBTQ+ initiatives and pop culture.

● “I'm excited about being an ICX Media Ambassador because I feel like social media is the best way to influence social change. Any voice can make a difference for the common good, and having the resources to help you is the best support system a creator can have," said creator and ICX Media Ambassador Stephanie Frosch, a creator focused on LGBTQ+ topics, entertainment, and vlogging.

● "Seeing what other creators are doing to reach followers and subscribers has helped me in my goal to reach bigger and bigger audiences. Seeing the tools they use and the methods behind their success is something I hope to try and apply to my own work in social media," said Mike Smith an ICX Media Ambassador and Modern Man TV creator focused on men’s hair care, fashion, and more.

● "I am excited to work with ICX Media as an Ambassador because they have given me opportunities no other company has. The ICX Media team is down-to-earth and they truly put creators first. They've given me connections to several fellow creators and have helped me better understand my audience as well as grow my channel as a whole," said creator and ICX Media Ambassador Jake List, a Vine and video creator focused on entertainment and comedy.

There will be two levels of Ambassadors at launch:

● VIPs: Open to digital video creators with more than 200K followers across one or more social platforms

● Uber-Connected All Stars: Open to connected individuals over 18 years of age

Creators should visit http://www.icxmedia.com/ambassador-program for more information on the ICX Media Creator Ambassador Program.

ICX Media was founded by digital media veterans with rich experience in creating scalable technology platforms. The recently announced Talaria Media deal provides an early view into the type of products ICX Media will release in 2017 for brands and media companies. In 2016, ICX Media raised a $3M seed round, established a global beta platform, signed a global partnership with Vubiquity, expanded its operations into NYC, and launched its first global creator product.

About ICX Media, Inc.

ICX Media is an entirely new kind of media company founded by a senior team of digital media veterans. The company offers a robust software and data analytics platform that enables independent video content creators to find their audience and increase their ability to make money. The ICX Media platform allows content creators to produce, distribute, market and monetize their digital video content across web, mobile and connected TV channels and apps more efficiently and enables media companies and brands to sponsor and license video content more effectively. Visit http://www.icxmedia.com for more information, or follow us @icxmedia on Twitter.