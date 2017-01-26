We’re proud to have offered the Change a Pet’s Life Contest for the third year to assist these groups in changing the lives of the recipient pets.

1-800-PetMeds®, America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy®, is announcing the three winning pets of the third annual 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ Change a Pet’s Life Contest. The contest will grant a total of $3,500 for medical treatment of the winning pets, helping them to regain their health and become adoptable.

The first-place pet is a pug, Simpson, entered by Pug Rescue Austin in Austin, Texas. This 9-month-old pug was hit by a car and needs surgery to correct the damage to his pelvis. He will receive a $2,000 grant towards his surgery and continued treatment, and Simpson and Pug Rescue Austin will also be featured in a video to be produced by 1-800-PetMeds Cares™. Pug Rescue Austin also entered the winner of the 2015 Change a Pet’s Life Contest, Gorilla.

The second-place pet, a diabetic pug named Aslan, was entered by Pacific Pug Rescue in Tigard, Ore. He will receive a $1,000 grant to defray the cost of treatment related to his diabetes and exams by an ophthalmic specialist. The third-place pet, a 5-year-old pit bull named Smokey Joe, was entered by I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren, Mich. He will receive $500 towards neurological diagnostic tests and future treatment.

Once the three winning pets have recovered from their surgeries and medical treatments, they will each be available for adoption through their respective rescue groups.

The Change a Pet’s Life Contest was open to entries from U.S. animal rescues and shelters from January 9, 2017, to January 16, 2017. Voting commenced January 18, 2017, and closed January 24, 2017. The three winning pets were selected based on the number of votes each received.

“Animal rescue groups and shelters work tirelessly every day to change the lives of homeless pets, often with limited resources,” said Vanessa Pino, director of content & inbound marketing at 1-800-PetMeds®. “We’re proud to have offered the Change a Pet’s Life Contest for the third year to assist these groups in changing the lives of the recipient pets, helping them recover fully before gaining much-deserved homes.”

The 2016 winner of this contest, an English bulldog named Regina entered by National Mill Dog Rescue in Colorado Springs, Colo., received $2,000 towards surgery to remove mammary tumors. She has since recovered her health and has been adopted.

The Change a Pet’s Life Contest is run through 1-800-PetMeds Cares™, a charitable offshoot of 1-800-PetMeds® which organizes product donations to animal shelters and rescues across the U.S. and runs several annual contests, including the National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week Contest, to assist animal shelters and rescues. For more information on the program and to apply for a donation, visit http://www.petmeds.org.

