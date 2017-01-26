Prime Care Technologies, Inc. announced today the appointment of Travis Stevenson as Chief Information Officer to drive the growth of its cloud services and affiliated businesses.

For the last 20 years, Mr. Stevenson held various leadership positions in engineering, security and operations, and most recently as Director of Platform Engineering for Direct Supply, Inc. During his tenure at Direct Supply, he provided leadership to an interdisciplinary team of engineers, security professionals and operational support, responsible for bringing to market and maintaining an innovative, customer-facing private cloud. Prior to Direct Supply, Mr. Stevenson led Retail.net’s Cloud Platform and Managed Services teams, which recently became the Salesforce eCommerce Cloud.

“His deep technical knowledge, along with his leadership in development, engineering and operations, will be instrumental to Prime Care Technologies taking our infrastructures and services to the next level,” said Jim Hoey, Prime Care Technologies CEO. “Travis will bring tremendous knowledge and ingenuity to the company, our employees and the customers we serve."

Mr. Stevenson officially joined Prime Care Technologies on January 9, relocating from Wisconsin to work from the Prime Care Technologies corporate headquarters in Duluth, Georgia.

About Prime Care Technologies

Since 2003, Prime Care Technologies has delivered cloud hosting and support services, as well as software solutions to meet the complex data needs of post-acute care. Today, it offers the first and only self-service operations cloud for managing long-term care revenue cycles and compliance mandates, including CMS Payroll Based Journal reporting. Integrating data from third-party and in-house systems, Prime Care Technologies automates workforce, procurement and claims reimbursement, while empowering leaders with real-time visualizations and control over financial outcomes. Learn more at http://www.primecaretech.com.