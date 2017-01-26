APS Announces 2017 Upset Training Scholarship

On-aircraft live upset training is essential to pilots overcoming the potentially incapacitating human factors associated with surviving a developing loss of control in-flight event in the real world. The Professional Pilot Upset Training Course provides new and seasoned pilots with intense ground and on-aircraft training focused on mitigating the risk of Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I)... Past News Releases RSS Bombardier and APS Renew Jet Upset...

Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), a global flight training organization, announced today its scholarship award program for 2017. Each year, APS awards one Professional Pilot Upset Training Course, a $4445 value, to a deserving pilot starting their professional aviation career. Now in it’s sixth year, the APS scholarship program is dedicated to supporting the aviation industry as well as APS’ fundamental goal to improve global aviation safety.

The Professional Pilot Upset Training Course provides new and seasoned pilots with intense ground and on-aircraft training focused on mitigating the risk of Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the number one cause of fatalities in all categories of civil aviation—airlines, business/corporate, and general aviation. The goal of training is always to prevent an upset situation from occurring in the first place, and research has shown that practicing recovery techniques not only gives pilots the often counter-intuitive skills necessary to calmly recover should an upset develop, but this type of training also increases pilots’ ability to recognize and prevent a developing situation before it becomes a problem. Comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) also develops general manual handling skills and improves overall pilot airmanship.

“APS is honored to be able to continue to give back to the aviation industry through our intense and powerful APS UPRT Scholarship program,” said Paul Ransbury, President of APS. “We are committed to, and enjoy working with, these up and coming professional pilots. Each scholarship winner to date has been very enthusiastic about learning these life-saving skills to benefit them personally and those they fly with throughout their aviation careers.”

To be considered for the 2017 APS Upset Recovery Training Scholarship, a prospective recipient must be a current student or recent graduate of an Aviation College or University Aerospace program. The winner will be selected based on their overall GPA, flight ratings/certificates, flight experience, letters of recommendation and a personal essay. Applications for the APS Upset Training Scholarship will be accepted through April 1, 2017. To find out more and apply, please visit: http://www.apstraining.com/scholarship/

ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, trains thousands of professional pilots and instructors in comprehensive upset prevention and recovery training skill development. APS provides integrated LOC-I solutions via industry-leading computer-based, on-aircraft (jet and piston), and full-flight simulator upset prevention & recovery training (UPRT). All training is in full compliance with the Airplane Upset Recovery Training Aid, FAA Advisory Circular 120-109A on Stall and Stick Pusher Training, ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, IATA Guidance Material and Best Practices for the Implementation of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, and the FAA Advisory Circular 120-111 on Upset Prevention and Recovery Training. APS is the only Part 141 Flight School certified in the delivery of complete upset prevention & recovery, stall/spin and instrument upset recovery training courses worldwide. With additional training locations in Dallas (USA), The Netherlands (Europe), Saudi Arabia (Middle East) and military division in Dothan (USA), APS provides global access to the highest quality upset prevention and recovery training available. http://www.apstraining.com.