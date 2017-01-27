onShore Security Implements Multi-Factor Authentication at Byline Bank

"Working with onShore Security has been a great experience, because we share the same values and commitment to customer service, helping us to protect our most valuable asset--our customers."

onShore Security, a leader in managed cybersecurity, has just announced that it is implementing multi-factor authentication at Byline Bank. Byline Bank is a US-based financial institution with more than 50 branches in Chicagoland and Milwaukee.

"Safeguarding our customer information is a top priority for us, here at Byline," says Kristin Kroeger, Senior Vice President and Head of Operations and Technology Services. "Working with onShore Security has been a great experience, because we share the same values and commitment to customer service, helping us to protect our most valuable asset--our customers."

Byline Bank’s multi-factor authentication has been implemented and will be part of the bank’s cybersecurity defense, managed by onShore Security. onShore Security has provided security consulting, monitoring, and analysis to Byline Bank for over a year, and continues to design and implement security innovations for Byline.

Stelios Valavanis, CEO of onShore Security said, "We love our bank customers because they understand risk management and the importance of policy. This is why they are ahead of other industries in securing their assets."

About onShore:

Founded in 1991, onShore Security is one of only a handful of managed cybersecurity providers, nationwide, that provide 24/7 real-time monitoring, correlation, and analysis of organization-wide network data. We collect data from any system, IDS on your site, cloud-placed sensors, netflow collectors, firewalls, network devices including encrypted payloads, and correlate that with logs from your systems to achieve an end-to-end security view. They specialize in banks, handling large regional institutions.

For more news and information on onShore, please visit http://www.onshore.com