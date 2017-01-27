Since 2002, Le Consult has been an authorized reseller of the GSW Telnet Server for Windows and SSH Server for Windows. Located in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany, Le Consult provides businesses with reliable and flexible security options.

"Georgia SoftWorks is a perfect partner for doing professional business even across the Atlantic. Stable solutions with forward-looking development that fill the needs of small, medium and large enterprises in Europe. Thanks to the whole team of Georgia SoftWorks for the cooperation in the last fifteen years," said Stephan Lemkens of LE Consult.

LE Consult customers primarily utilize the GSW telnet server in order to connect their handhelds to SAP. SAP users enjoy the GSW Universal Terminal Server (UTS) ease of operation as well as specialized features that include mobile printing and Session Monitoring to maximize the return on investment. The Georgia SoftWorks UTS is the industrial quality software foundation supporting the suite of GSW server products including the GSW Telnet Server, the GSW SSH Server for Windows, the Session Administrator and numerous remote access utilities. The UTS offers many features that will benefit SAP users. For example, in most instances the user will want SAPConsole to automatically launch when the SSH/Telnet session is connected. This is easily done via the GSW Logon Scripts.

“We are proud to celebrate this 15 year milestone with Le Consult,” said Matt Kittrell of GSW. “Our reseller relationships are very important to us at GSW, and these long-term partnerships are a huge testament to both companies and the solutions that are being provided.”

Georgia SoftWorks is a software development company located in Dawsonville, GA, who has gained worldwide recognition for their development of the GSW Telnet Server for Windows and SSH Server for Windows. They have end users and resellers on every continent, except Antarctica.

“The Georgia SoftWorks Telnet Server for Windows has been designed and developed to meet the needs of commercial and industrial applications,” Le Consult states on their website. “For many years, the GSW Telnet Server has been the most stable and fastest solution for Windows and is therefore recommended by and for SAP."

Established in 1991, Georgia SoftWorks is a privately held software development company recognized for creating high performance data communications, system and telecommunications applications. Georgia SoftWorks has obtained a worldwide presence with its industrial SSH/Telnet Server for Microsoft Windows. GSW's long-term commitment to SSH/Telnet has led to the pioneering of major features such as Session Shadowing, Session Monitoring, Graceful Termination, Automatic Logon, Logon Scripting and more recently Team Services technology which allows mobile device users to transfer, swap, share and recover mobile device sessions. GSW has also provided the very first SSH Server to provide Digital Certificate Authentication with Internet Information Server (IIS) like certificate to user account mapping. This includes ‘One-to-one’ and ‘Many-to-one’ mapping methods and also support certificate trust lists (CTL).