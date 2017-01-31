TechnologyAdvice Launches Six New Lead Generation Offerings for 2017

“These programs will magnify our existing capabilities and help clients take their demand gen and lead nurturing to the next level.”

TechnologyAdvice, LLC, a Nashville-based research and marketing firm, today announces a new line of lead generation programs designed to diversify and strengthen its services for software vendors.

“We’re very excited to offer our domestic and international clients this new suite,” says TechnologyAdvice CEO Michael O’Hara. “These programs will magnify our existing capabilities and help clients take their demand gen and lead nurturing to the next level.”

The new portfolio includes six different program types to accommodate a variety of demand gen needs from inbound to email, teledemand, account-based marketing, predictive marketing, and more.

Highly Qualified Leads: Leads from TechnologyAdvice.com who are actively researching products and plan to implement in six months or less.

Content Syndication: Vendors distribute their content to TechnologyAdvice’s network of 46 million contacts to generate top-of-the-funnel leads.

Nurtured Leads: Nurtured before delivery through an in-house email and call cadence, with a second opt-in for deeper qualification.

BANT Discovery Leads: Have answered all questions related to BANT qualification; budget, authority, need, timeline.

Predictive Leads: Scored based on your historical win/loss data; higher scores indicate higher probable close rate.

Account-Based Leads: Up-to-date contacts in decision-making roles within target accounts.

In the past, TechnologyAdvice has helped large B2B companies like Oracle, Salesforce, Wrike, and VMware scale their sales efforts and increase revenue by connecting with qualified buyers.

In addition to the programs, TechnologyAdvice is signifying a renewed focus on transparency and candidness in client relationships. “One of our biggest frustrations with the lead gen industry is the amount of providers who willingly commit to programs they know they cannot fulfill,” O’Hara says. “Maybe it’s because of our Nashville roots, but we don’t believe in making promises we can’t keep.”

The company’s 2017 promises include 100 percent accurate, up-to-date contact information, strict adherence to all targeting requirements, and sales and nurture consultation at no additional cost. TechnologyAdvice also boasts a proprietary database, US-based call centers, international capabilities, true cost-per-lead pricing, and a dedicated client success manager for every customer.

“Nothing would make us happier than to see your sales team close more deals, your marketing department attribute more revenue, and your business strengthen its bottom line,” O’Hara says. “That’s why we do what we do.”

— About TechnologyAdvice —

TechnologyAdvice is dedicated to educating and advising buyers and sellers of business technology. The firm serves over 80 technology categories and helps thousands of businesses find the right solution for their needs every year. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, TechnologyAdvice was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2014 and 2015 and The Tennessean's Top Places to Work in 2015 and 2016. To learn more, visit http://www.TechnologyAdvice.com/partners