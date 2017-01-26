IKEA PS 2017 Whether it’s living in a smaller space or moving to new spaces frequently, for these fiercely independent individuals, it’s not about having more - it’s about choosing things to help you make the most out of life.

As people in today’s world live more fluid, transient lifestyles, IKEA, the leader in life at home, understands the need is greater than ever for flexibility in the home and everyday life. IKEA U.S. announces the launch of two collections – IKEA PS 2017 and SPRIDD* – designed to provide today’s modern nomads more choices and better solutions for life on the go. Available in U.S. stores starting in February 2017, pieces from these collections – including items like a three-piece self-watering plant pot set, a folding sofa that can hang on the wall, and a duffel bag – offer greater flexibility and freedom in everyday life in and around the home.

“Whether it’s living in a smaller space or moving to new spaces frequently, for these fiercely independent individuals, it’s not about having more - it’s about choosing things to help you make the most out of life,” says Janice Simonsen, IKEA Design Spokesperson. “We are excited to offer these new collections which are designed to free you up without weighing you down!”

About IKEA PS 2017 Collection

IKEA PS (meaning Post Scriptum) is the design statement of IKEA, first launched in 1995, which puts focus on cutting edge modern Scandinavian furniture design without losing sight of what makes IKEA unique – affordable, quality design for the many people. IKEA releases a new IKEA PS collection approximately every three years; IKEA PS 2017 is the ninth collection in the IKEA PS line and includes over 50 products created by 17 IKEA designers around the world.

Each IKEA PS collection has a unique theme. The IKEA PS 2017 collection - designed by free thinkers for free thinkers - focuses on flexibility and freedom in everyday life in and around the home. It is for those who want to push the boundaries of the status quo - that refuse a “work-eat-sleep-repeat” lifestyle; those that choose to move around or to live in a smaller space; those who live life on their own terms and that choose freedom and the possibilities that come with it.

From bold and innovative designs like a 3D-knitted armchair and a three-piece self-watering plant pot to highly adaptable pieces like a folding couch and a no-assembly storage unit, IKEA PS 2017 truly embodies the IKEA concept of Democratic Design – delivering beautifully designed, high quality, functional, sustainably-made products, all at an affordable price. Also, for the first time ever, IKEA is including food as part of a collection. The new food offerings in IKEA PS 2017 – including Nordic whole grains, spice mixes and instant beverages – are perfect for a quick and tasty meal when time is of the essence.

About SPRIDD Collection

SPRIDD is the latest fashion collaboration from IKEA with the goal of exploring new territories in creating unique designs. IKEA teamed up with British fashion designer Kit Neale to create SPRIDD – a limited edition collection designed to move, inspired by today’s nomadic youth, created for the “young in spirit.”

Music and mobility provided the starting point for designing SPRIDD, a collection that celebrates youth culture and self-expression. With inspiration drawn from music festivals, the SPRIDD collection consists of four different prints motivated by four distinct music styles. Accessories in the collection include items such as bean bags, towels, tote bags, posters and storage boxes.

*The SPRIDD collection and select items in IKEA PS 2017 collection are limited edition; Limited edition products are only available in-store for a limited time (while supplies last).

