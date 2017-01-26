Cinium Now Writing T-Listed Surety Bonds Through Accredited

Cinium Financial Services Corporation (“Cinium”) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to underwrite surety business through Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. Cinium will initially underwrite business through Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. with the goal of offering surety bonding in all 50 states by the end of March 2017.

This new association allows Cinium to provide bonds for projects that require a U.S. Treasury-Listed or “T-Listed” surety. This association will allow current and future Cinium clients to bid on Federal projects including: military bases; projects based on federal lands; state and federal buildings; as well as private and municipal projects that require a bond from a “T-Listed” surety.

All surety bonds written through Accredited Surety and Casualty will be A.M. Best “A-” rated. Recognized as an international benchmark of financial strength, the “A-” rating by A.M. Best is used to describe an organization that is secure and excellent in terms of creditworthiness.

"All of us are very excited to work with Accredited Surety and Casualty. We're looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship with such a reputable company and appreciate the opportunities ahead of us. In particular, we’re excited by the potential to provide bonds to contractors for a broader range of federal, state and privately funded projects,” says Cinium CEO, Jeffrey Camp.

In addition to offering contract and license & permit bonds for the non-standard market, Cinium also offers working capital, project accounting, and consulting services to help increase clients’ financial stability.

About Cinium Financial Services Corporation

Founded on recognition of the importance of character, Cinium’s strategic focus is to provide needed products and services to frequently ignored small to midsized companies and independent business professionals. An MGA serving the contract and miscellaneous surety markets since 2010, Cinium is comprised of a team of experienced industry professionals in the surety, construction and financial markets. Cinium’s risk management has three primary components: credit risk underwriting, construction risk underwriting and project accounting, which gives Cinium complete authority over all project funds. Cinium also provides extensive value-added back-office services that are unavailable elsewhere in the marketplace.

Cinium’s mission is to provide value-added insurance, credit and support to small and mid-sized commercial contractors to enable them to grow their businesses profitably and sustainability.

For more information, visit Cinium's website at: http://www.Cinium.com

About Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc.

Accredited is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company has been rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best for more than 36 consecutive years, is Treasury-listed by the United States to write Federal Bonds, and also specializes in writing Child Custody Bonds and Notary Bonds.

For more information, visit Accredited’s website at: https://www.accredited-inc.com